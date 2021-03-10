James Nesbitt praises ‘Bloodlands’ writing

(KGET) — James Nesbitt – star of the new Acorn TV series “Bloodlands” – has earned a long list of accolades for his past works that range from “Jekyll” to the “Hobbit” films. The Irish actor doesn’t take all the credit for the positive reaction he’s gotten for his performances over the years.

“I’ve always said it doesn’t matter how good an actor you are. It’s hard to make bad writing work. But, you can never have acted before in your life and anyone could make some of his writing sing, I think,” Nesbitt says.

The writer Nesbitt is referring to is Chris Brandon, the writer and creator of “Bloodlands.” The four-part drama – slated to start March 15 on the streaming service of Acorn TV – stars Nesbitt as Tom Brannick, a veteran detective who must face the realities of his own dark past while trying to solve an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance. It is connected to a series of mysterious disappearances linked to a turbulent period in Northern Ireland history over 20 years ago.

Nesbitt was drawn to the role because of Brandon’s writings.

“Everything starts with the writing. And the writing and the plot were so arresting immediately. It was a character that I felt an affinity with because how could I not in the sense coming from Northern Ireland, being of a similar age, I know that background,” Nesbitt says. “I myself am a parent of two daughters. And Northern Ireland has always been part of the backdrop, has been the backdrop to my life in many ways.

“In terms of playing – and I knew exactly what the plot was, all the twists and turns – at its core was my relationship with my daughters. Because the main jigsaw pieces in Tom’s life are his daughter, his missing wife, his job, and of course where he comes from.

Every morning when Nesbitt would arrive at work, he would talk to Brandon, executive producer Jed Mercurio or director Pete Travis. What Nesbitt needed to know was what the mental state of his character was at that moment.

The end result of those discussions was that his character was just as committed to protecting the peace in Northern Ireland as he was in making sure his daughters were safe.

Another reason Nesbitt wanted to be part of “Bloodlands” was the opportunity to work with Mercurio. They had met in 2007 when Nesbitt was making “Jekyll.” Nesbitt jokes that it took years but he finally badgered Mercurio into giving him a role in one of his projects.

Nesbitt’s work on “Jekyll” caught the attention of Mercurio and critics. He earned high praise for playing the only living descendent of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde who has to deal with his own split personalities.

That was an enjoyable job for Nesbitt but “Bloodlands” tested him more as an actor because Brannick is such a complicated and multilayered character.

“I think with Jekyll, it may have looked complex but, again, brilliant writing, Steven Moffat. But, also, that was just a showoff-y role. I mean you could do whatever the hell you wanted with that,” Nesbitt says. “I mean playing or Mr. Hyde was really just about on the first day that I played the role kind of having the – I don’t want to say courage because I’m not going down a mine or into hospital – enough something about me to be able to jump off a cliff.

“And then you’ll be able to just swing off. Then I was just being a child because Mr. Hyde was just a child, particularly in that adaptation; did whatever the hell he wanted. But I think with something like this, you just have to have confidence. “

Nesbitt didn’t want to sound like he was dipping too deep into acting philosophy but stresses the only reason “Bloodlands” works is because of the cooperation between writer, producer, director and himself. He was able to count on good writing from Brandon and the experience Mercurio brought to the series through past works on the highly rated UK series “Line of Duty” and “Bodyguard.”

There was also a collaboration among cast members that made the work so enjoyable for Nesbitt. The cast of “Bloodlands” also includes Charlene McKenna (“Peaky Blinders”), Lisa Dwan (“Top Boy”), Lorcan Cranitch (“The Dig”), Ian McElhinney (“Game of Thrones”), Michael Smiley (“Luther”), Susan Lynch (“Happy Valley”) and Lola Petticrew (“A Bump Along The Way”).

Acorn TV is AMC Networks’ streaming service specializing in British and international television. Acorn TV’s lineup this year also includes the British crime drama “Whitstable Pearl” starring Kerry Godliman and the second season of “Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries.” Acorn TV offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year.