The fourth season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” – that will be the last – is scheduled to debut June 30 on the streaming service Prime Video. There will be some familiar faces and some new actors in the mix.

Betty Gabriel returns as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright while Abbie Cornish is back to play Cathy Mueller. Joining the cast this season are Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah.

As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Ryan (John Krasinski) is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. He discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home.

One thing will remain unchanged in terms of Cornish’s role as Mueller. She will continue to be a loving and supportive girlfriend to Ryan while getting pulled into the latest international crisis.

“She does get caught up in the action which was exciting for me as an actor,” Cornish says. “And, it was exciting for the show, I think. I think audience members will enjoy that as well.”

Cornish – who is an Australian actor and rapper – has definitely enjoyed working with Krasinski because of the way he has played his version of Jack Ryan. She describes his approach as being very easy going and having a sense of humor.

She likes that the scenes where they are together gets to show a more relaxed side to the action hero. Cornish likes how their scenes are a nice break from the intensity of Ryan trying to save the world.

Before becoming the supportive love interest to Ryan, Cornish played a wide variety of roles. Her credits include “Elizabeth: The Golden Age,” “Sucker Punch” and “RoboCop.”

Gabriel – whose credits range from “Get Out” to “Westworld” – is cautious in terms of giving away spoilers in terms of what will be going on in the final season for her character except to say it will be “intriguing.”

She adds, “With a lot of characters, it is going to be quite a ride. Elizabeth gets to step into the most powerful seat of the CIA but she still has to prove herself. There are no guarantees, and you will just have to stay tuned to see what happens.

While Cornish and Gabriel play characters on the side of good, Peña and Ozawa get to bring a more sinister touch to the final season. Over the years, Peña has played characters on both sides of the law. His approach to a role no matter whether they are good or bad is always the same.

“Oddly enough, everyone has their own justifications for doing things,” Peña says. “Obviously if they are a criminal who can’t control their impulses or has a need to do something, that is a little different.

“My character – from the outside going in – makes some shady decisions. But he thinks that’s for the greater good. He thinks that’s what he should be doing.”

Peña points out it is characters like the one he is playing in “Jack Ryan” that make television shows interesting. The audience can often find themselves siding with a character who by definition is the villain of the piece. At the same time, even the hero of the tale can have some dark elements such as when Ryan will bend the law to accomplish his task.

This perspective comes from Peña being a professional actor for three decades. His work has ranged from “Homicide: Life on the Street” to “The Shield” to “Ant-Man.” He jokes that he made some very family friendly films such as “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” because of his son who is now old enough to be embarrassed by his dad being in those roles.

Ozawa also comes to “Jack Ryan” with a long resume including “Magnum P.I.,” “Supergirl” and “Hunters.” A lot of his work has been in shows where good and bad clash.

“I tend to get cast in roles of people who work in this gray area,” Ozawa says. “In this show, there are no good and bad characters. Everyone operates in this gray area. It is impossible not to get your hands a little dirty when you are living in this world. “These are not the kind of roles I seek out. I occasionally get to play ordinary guys.”

The series also stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November.

The final season will feature two episodes premiering each Friday, leading up to the series finale on July 14. The first three seasons of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” are streaming now on Prime Video.