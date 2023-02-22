John Enbom never gave up on the idea of bringing back the comedy “Party Down.” He had plenty of time to have thrown in the towel on the series that looks at a quirky group of caterers as the series ended 12 years ago after two seasons.

It took some time but most of the gang is back together as a new season of “Party Down” launches on Starz on Feb. 24.

“I don’t think there ever was a time when we were ready to give up,” Enbom says. “We already had a season three percolating back when we did season two and we were very hopeful that we were going to be able to do it.

“Then there was a regime change at Starz and as those things go, out we went.”

And now they are back. During the long hiatus, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott) who has become a teacher. After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

Scott reprises his role alongside original cast members Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally. Joining the cast are Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoë Chao.

Enbom – who is an executive producer and writer on the show – wanted to bring as many of the original actors back as possible but many of them had already gone on to successful work on other projects. He did have the backup plan that the show was designed so that new actors could be brought in as others left much in the way employees of a catering company come and go.

“Everybody really loved the show and we never doubted we would be able to get people back. We were very lucky that everything fell into place and that everybody was up and ready to go again,” Enbom says.

Once a time frame had been set for shooting the new season, Enbom sent a group email to everyone to see who was available. He won’t say if there were a number of former cast members he had to get to return before he would move forward.

Enbom was delighted with how many were able to return. The most notable cast member who was not available was Lizzie Caplan who has been busy with numerous projects including the upcoming “Fatal Attraction” series.

One of the most notable returns is Lynch. Not only did she have a long run on “Glee” but she has taken a turn as a game show host with “The Weakest Link” since “Party Down” ended. Her success didn’t dampen her desire to do more episodes of “Party Down.”

“We have been begging to do this for the past 12 years,” Lynch says. ‘We thought we might be doing a movie. There were a couple of false starts to do reboots and then finally this happened.”

Marino jokes that the only reason they came back was because of the truck loads of money they were given. He adds that the bonus was that each returning cast member got a small yacht.

Had Marino known the kind of emotional roller coaster his character would face in the new season, he might have held out for a real yacht. As the owner of the catering service, his character is tasked with keeping the business afloat even if it means taking on some iffy catering jobs.

“I remember going home from doing this particular season where my body hurt and my head hurt,” Marino says. “That especially happened after filming the episode where some sea urchin went bad.”

The scripts that the actors returned to were different than the ones originally imagined over the years. Enbom wrote new scripts because he wanted the show to reflect how things had changed for the caterers and the world during the passing years.

Lynch – who has often been involved in projects where she would improvise lines – points out that Enbom knew the voices of the actors so well, all she had to do was deliver his lines.

Enbom did have a couple of new voices to deal with the addition of Williams and Chao. Williams plays a social media influencer while Chao takes on the role of a chef who wants to challenge and surprise people with her food.

Williams – who started acting when he was very young including a starring role on “Lab Rats” – found it easy to be one of the new members in the “Party Down” cast.

“They were extremely inviting,” Williams says. “But, I would also describe joining this cast as utterly terrifying.”

Chao explains she also felt pressure despite a warm welcome because the series has become such a cult television classic. She knows there is a very loyal following for the show and neither she nor Williams wanted to mess up the product.