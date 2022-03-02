BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now might be a good time to consider buying stock in companies that make tissues. There will be a run on the items as the final episodes of the critically heralded “This Is Us” air at 9 p.m. Tuesdays on NBC. The series finale is scheduled for May 24.

(There will be a pause now for everyone to compose themselves.)

Through six seasons, the Pearson family has touched hearts and created more crying than an onion peeling contest with tales that covered decades. That ranged from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids – Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) – searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

Series creator Dan Fogelman knows that “This Is Us” has attracted such a strong and loyal following that the show could go on for several more seasons. Even though the ending of the series might not feel right, the six seasons were the plan from the start.

“I think from day one, Sterling used to come into my office and be like, ‘It’s six seasons, right? Is that really what you’re thinking?’ And I was like, ‘We’re doing six seasons. That’s the road map’,” Fogelman says. “We run out of real estate. Jack’s gone. The kids are getting older. We’ve told the story in the future. There’s no it’s not because we don’t have any more story to tell. It’s because we exactly planned it to go this way.”

Just because there was a plan doesn’t mean everyone has to be on board with it. Fogelman has observed how everyone involved with the show has been dealing with seeing this production end.

The looming finale became very real with each episode of this season. Fogelman felt it with each script he wrote that got closer to the last.

What has made Brown emotional is knowing that once the series ends, he will not get to work with a cast that he considers to be incredibly strong. He knows they will all stay in touch but that won’t be quite the same as stepping on the set to bring to life the emotional story of these characters.

“This Is Us” has set a high standard for drama since it debuted Sept. 20, 2016. It has been so consistently strong that trying to create a finale that pleases everyone could be the biggest challenge the cast and creators have faced.

Ventimiglia doesn’t feel any pressure in regards to the final episode but faces it with great enjoyment.

“When you have been on this show for as long as we’ve all been doing it for six years, I think you read the script; you get excited about what you’re going to be a part of. You get excited about what you’re going to watch your friends do when you see the edits and the final cuts,” Ventimiglia says. “I don’t know that there’s pressure that I feel other than we just keep doing exactly what we’ve been doing for six years.

“I know there’s expectation. But beyond that, reading what I’ve already read and what we’ve already had, held in our hands, it’s going to deliver. It’s truly, truly going to deliver.”

How “This Is Us” has touched so many people has not gone unnoticed. The family stories earned the show 247 award show nominations and it won four Primetime Emmys. The accolades were just the icing on a rich serving of grounded, life-affirming dramedy.

Fogelman is open to a reunion movie or special later on but his concentration now is to finish out the series with an ending that comes with the promise to generate a flood of tears.

“An Evening with Lerner and Loewe – Broadway in Concert,” 6:30 p.m. March 6, Valley PBS

The new series pays tribute to the iconic musicals that have shaped the landscape of American musical theater. It kicks off with an evening devoted to the works of lyricist Alan Jay Lerner and composer Frederick Loewe. Their works include “Camelot,” “Gigi” and “Brigadoon.”

Performing the Lerner and Loewe classics are Jenn Colella, Aaron Lazar, Jose Llana, Michael Maliakel, Aisha Jackson, Sean Thompson and Bayla Whitten. Author and Grammy Award winner Emma Walton Hamilton is the host.

Luke Frazier, Arranger and Conductor of the American Pops Orchestra, points out these performers will not just be copying cast albums from the original shows. The idea is to show how the works of Lerner and Loewe can be transformed in different ways.

“What we have chosen to do with each of these performances, number one, cast against type, which I am very proud of, and we really made a thoughtful approach to that,” Frazier says. “It really is the versatility and flexibility of the music.

“And while not specifically unique to Lerner and Loewe, there is a very rare pool of composers and lyricists that you can do that with. I put them right up there at the top of that group.”