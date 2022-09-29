Anne Rice created a provocative situation through her series of Interview with The Vampire books of having one of the blood drinkers be a 5-year-old girl. This character who will be stuck at that age until her death is easily depicted in books or even in a one-shot feature film.

The problem facing the creative team behind the development of a television series based on the same material is that there is no way to keep the actor playing Claudia from aging with each season. Their solution was to age the character to being 14 years old for the new AMC production “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire.”

Series creator Rolin Jones was certain that while having a 5-year-old vampire is creatively brilliant, it didn’t work for what they had planned. He points out that when Rice wrote the screenplay for the 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise, she aged up Claudia to being 11 years old.

The aging for the TV series was important for Jones because the character will be very important to the series. By using an older actor, it also meant there would be no aging issues and no restrictions under child labor laws. That’s because a very young looking 19-year-old Bailey Bass was cast to take on the role.

This is the first professional acting role for her but she will be in the feature film “Avatar: The Way of Water” scheduled to open in theaters later this year. She was excited to take on the role of Claudia because of all the possible storylines.

Bass says, “Claudia is stuck in this 14-year-old body and we do touch upon what it means to be a Black woman, but also a Black child in that time. It was interesting doing research for Claudia being a Black child because there’s not much research to be found, so we kind of had to create it on our own from what we had.

“You can see a lot of pictures of Black women, but not necessarily Black children who were to a wealthier family because there wasn’t much of that in the 1920s of anything. So we did a lot of research. But it was great playing Claudia and I’m excited for people to feel seen, especially young women and young girls.”

What viewers will see when “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” debuts with two episodes at 10:06 p.m. Oct. 2 on AMC is the Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bass) story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat De Lioncourt’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion.

Louis’s new powers come with a violent price. The introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.

Bass adds, “It was really exciting to play Claudia partly because she’s stuck right before puberty. She has all of those emotions for the rest of her life that she has to deal with, on top of dealing with the fact that she’s stuck in a 14-year-old body even though she turns 20, 30, 40, 50.”

The challenge for Bass was to deal with a character who looks the same but will be aging emotionally. One of the biggest aids for her understanding the character was the coffin where Claudia sleeps. Bass describes it as being “so Claudia” because it is very pink and filled with ruffles.

Bass used the coffin and the room where Claudia lives to help her understand how angry the character would be knowing she has the maturity of an adult but is being treated like a little girl.

The approach Bass is using to play Claudia is coming from the scripts being written by Jones. She points out that she had not been born when the Cruise film version of Rice’s books was released. Bass watched the film just before her audition.

“I was grateful for Rolin’s writing because all of our characters have their own story within this much larger story, so it really allows us to do the research and expand on who they are in this world, and it’s an adaptation,” Bass says. “So we take the essence of who they are, read the book, do all the notations, do all the research, but then have the freedom to explore who these characters are in this world that we’re building in this new time period.”

One new episode will debut each Sunday after the launch. A second season of “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” has already been ordered.