“Insidious: The Red Door” is the fifth installment in the horror franchise that started in 2010 and ran out of scares three movies ago. This latest anemic attempt at a creepy film is tripped up by a fragmented story and lackluster efforts to pass off things that jump out of the dark to an amped up musical track as being scary.

The failed attempt at a story by writer Scott Teems (“Firestarter”) has John Lambert (Patrick Wilson) and Renai (Rose Byrne) divorced. They try to set up the plot during a conversation at John’s mother’s funeral (a story element that goes nowhere).

What is revealed is that their oldest son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins) is brooding, antisocial and full of hate for his father. The relationship doesn’t get any better when dad reluctantly drives his son to his first day in college.

Once at the liberal arts college, Dalton begins to see dead people. And he becomes obsessed with a red door that he paints without thinking as a class assignment. Things get even more convoluted when Dalton discovers he can astral project himself.

Sending the son off to college splits the focus of the film. Most of the tale unfolds at college where the dower Dalton gets upstaged repeatedly by his roommate Chris (Sinclair Daniel). It is nice to have at least one character who is not sleepwalking through the production, but her approach often crosses the line from comic relief to her coming across like a refugee from a comical horror movie.

Wilson – who gets additional blame as the director – is left to a handful of scenes where he admits he is walking around in a fog. He kept that theme going as his direction was hazy. The fact the film is rated PG-13 means there can be no major carnage. What few attempts at making the audience jump are delivered at such a slow rate it is as if the pony express had been hired to deliver a crucial scene.

There’s one other oddity about Wilson’s casting. It is really easy to get the “Insidious” franchise mixed up with “The Conjuring” series because Wilson is a star of both. And “The Conjuring” series is far superior because the characters are more intelligent and intriguing.

There are also better scares with “The Conjuring” productions. To be fair, “Insidious: The Red Door” doesn’t present a serious challenge when it comes to attempts at terror.

A major plus of the “Conjuring” films always has been the performance by Vera Farmiga as a bright and engaging equal partner to Wilson’s character. In the case of “Insidious,” Byrne should be required to return her paycheck as her scenes add up to the average length of a music video. Her only real job is to attempt to explain what is happening. Even she looks confused while delivering those lines.

The big problem is the script because Teems shows less effort to be original and more of a tendency to channel other horror films. The world where demons live comes across as a low-rent version of “Stranger Things.” One of the characters stands in a corner as if paying homage to “The Blair Witch Project.”

And, the biggest reaction from the audience comes from someone getting the brunt of projectile vomiting. Throwing up massive volumes of liquid became overused in the 80s and looks like an act of writing desperation in “Insidious: The Red Door.”

If you are wondering why the “Insidious” franchise keeps returning, it is that they are made on a small budget. The thirst for horror movies can be fed knowing even a weak box office will translate into a profit because there is so little invested in each film.

This is supposed to be the last film in the franchise. At one point, Wilson’s character utters the line “this ends with me.” It would be a blessing if he were making a promise about the future of the franchise and not the forgettable plot.

Movie review

Insidious: The Red Door

Grade: D

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, Sinclair Daniel.

Director: Patrick Wilson

Rated: PG-13 for language, terror, scary images, violence

Running time: 107 minutes.