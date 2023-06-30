“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is the victim of its own legacy. It would have taken spectacular movie magic to come close to such franchise offerings as “Raiders of the Lost Ark” or “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” They are two of the greatest action films ever made.

The latest offering is entertaining but there’s no real magic. It is a production that hits all the right nostalgic notes despite a script that stumbles between paying homage to past works and trying to bring some originality to the tale.

“Dial of Destiny” starts with a flashback to the end of World War II. Jones and the bumbling Basil Shaw (Toby Jones) have broken into a Nazi (yes, he’s back fighting Nazis) stronghold in search of a piece of stolen history. They discover the item they are looking for is fake, but the German scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) has a bigger prize – half of a machine built by Archimedes that can identify openings to travel through time.

After a well-orchestrated fight on a train, the device ends up with Jones and Shaw. Fast forward a quarter of a century and both Voller and Indy’s goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe-Waller Bridge), show up to reclaim the device so it can be reunited with the other half.

This leads to a variety of chases on land, sea and even under the land to find the second half. At the same time, Indy must reconcile himself that his goddaughter’s passion for history is not as noble as his and more leaning to financial gain.

The nagging problems with “Dial of Destiny” are the work of co-writers Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp. They never seem to fully grasp the pure heroics of the franchise and muddy it with misplayed storylines.

Having the daughter and goddaughter of two men who always have treated history with the greatest of reverence be nothing more than an art theme never rings true. There is a constant feeling that at one point Helena is going to metaphorically rip off her mask to reveal that all the talk of financial gain was a ruse. That never happens.

They also make the monumental mistake of making time travel a part of the story. It always takes a complicated set up and never sticks to any hard rules. Let’s just say none of the writers ever heard of The Butterfly Effect.

There is also a laziness to their script. Without any explanation, the bad guys ALWAYS know where Indy has gone. This is before GPS tracking so all they have are good guesses. Instead of trying to stick to some form of logic, the writers just take giant leaps to move the story along.

It doesn’t matter that someone has never flown an airplane but when such transportation is needed, the skill is magically there. Efforts to shoehorn in a young sidekick with Teddy (Ethann Esidore) lacks the kind of energy that Ke Huy Quan provided to “Indian Jones and the Temple of Doom” (the only good part of the film).

Even the deaths of important characters in “Dial of Destiny” are brushed to the side with little aftermath.

Writer/director James Mangold (“The Greatest Showman”) fills “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” with winks and nods to the other films in the franchise. Each connection to the past – whether it be casting or the use of graphics to show Indy’s travels – keeps creating comparisons to past efforts that cannot be matched. There’s even a moment when a terrified Indy must face eels (snakelike, they had to be snakelike).

Harrison Ford created one of the most iconic characters in film history with Indiana Jones. He solidified that place with “Raiders” in 1981 and “Last Crusade” in 1989. He was 39 and 47 when he made those films.

It was obvious some adjustments had to be made for the disastrous “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” By that point, Ford was 66 years old and much of the action was shifted to Shia LaBeouf as Indy’s son. But LaBeouf was not up to the challenge.

Now, Ford is 80 and a lot of the action has shifted to Bridge. She’s not bad as an action hero but her strength is in more personalized tales.

Even the John Williams anthem for “Indiana Jones” has aged a bit. It is so recognizable that the first few notes spark expectations of high adventure. As good as it is, nothing will ever compare to the first time hearing that arrangement for the first time.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is not the worst offering in the franchise as “Crystal Skull” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” have locked down those spots. It can only hope to come in third place in the film franchise because “Raiders” and “Last Crusade” are nearly perfect.

Movie review

Indian Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Grade: B-

Cast: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, John Rhys-Davies, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas.

Director: James Mangold

Rated: PG-13 for language, violence, smoking

Running time: 144 minutes.