Chol Soo Lee was arrested in 1973 for the gang-related murder of Yip Yee Tak, a Chinese-American man who had been shot to death in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Lee was wrongfully convicted of the murder and sentenced to life in prison based on a shaky investigation which included the eyewitness testimony of three white tourists and no interviews with members of the local Chinatown community.

It would take more than a decade for the truth to finally be revealed and for Lee to become a free man. Journalists and filmmakers Julie Ha and Eugene Yi look at his story with the “Independent Lens” documentary “Free Chol Soo Lee.” It tells the rollercoaster life story of the Korean immigrant and the Pan-Asian American grassroots movement for justice he inspired.

The PBS offering debuts at 10 p.m. April 24 on Valley PBS. If you miss it, the production will be available on the PBS Video app.

A big reason Lee was released was the work of Korean-American journalist K.W. Lee who wrote a series of stories that revealed the police investigation’s missteps and the racism that was evident throughout the process in their racial profiling and stereotyping of Lee.

Ha was very familiar with the case because of the stories the journalist wrote. The filmmaker was also inspired to become a journalist because of K.W. Lee. It was the funeral of Chol Soo Lee in 2014 that finally convinced Ha and Yi to make their film.

Ha had been sent to the funeral to write an obituary for the KoreAm Journal.

“I just felt a tremendous sense of heaviness that to me was an emotion beyond grief. And I remember one activist, she said, ‘I’ll always regret not doing enough for Chol Soo Lee.’ Another activist said, ‘In the end, he did more for us than we did for him.’ And this was a six-year-long movement to free a stranger from prison,” Ha says. “I was struck by that depth of compassion and humanity. And then at one point, K.W. Lee, he stood up and he was clutching this Buddhist monk’s walking stick that Chol Soo had carved for him out of a tree. And he was very emotional.

“He said, ‘Why is this story underground after all these years?’ He also called these activists an endangered species. And that heaviness from the funeral stayed with me.”

Those words stayed with Ha and she decided that Lee’s story was so important that it had to be told. She felt like it was her generational responsibility to make the film.

The efforts to free Lee resulted in the formation of a Pan-Asian American defense committee, and a national and global coalition of activists and allies rallying for his release. The activists were able to raise funds to hire defense attorneys for Lee and a retrial of the Chinatown murder was held in 1982, resulting in Lee’s acquittal.

As the documentary captures, the movement marked a major moment for a historic, national pan-Asian coalition that brought together immigrant and American-born Asians in a common cause for justice and freedom for Lee.

Gail Whang was one of the activists who fought for Lee.

Whang says, “When that article came out that K.W. Lee wrote, we were just so moved by that and just galvanized the entire community. We were a young community. And this was truly the first time that Korean Americans got together to fight for the freedom of Chol Soo Lee. “

“Free Chol Soo Lee” uses archival footage and documents kept by activists, including K.W. Lee himself. It features interviews with Chol Soo Lee’s friend and activist Ranko Yamada plus K.W. Lee.

Yamada offers insights into how his friend was always a considerate and caring person.

“It was sincere. And he dealt with every single person as if they were the most important person that he could talk to. That was part of his personality,” Yamada says. “People could see that. They could see and read him that he wanted to be engaged with you and wanted to have a relationship with you. And that helped build up so much support when people met him, personally, and could see that in him.”

“Free Chol Soo Lee” is part of a five-year plan for stories centering on criminal justice issues to be presented by “Independent Lens” under its “Stories for Justice” public media partnership. Through more than 20 documentary films and docuseries, the initiative aims to increase awareness of racial inequities within the criminal justice system and inspire local communities to support reform efforts.

“Independent Lens” is an Emmy Award-winning anthology series that features documentaries and a limited number of fiction films united by the creative freedom, artistic achievement and visions of their independent producers.