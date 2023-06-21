BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The more that Michael Ellenberg, executive producer of the Amazon original series “I’m a Virgo,” describes the new series, the more it sounds like the kind of production that would be too outlandish or too cerebral for television. It sounds more like an Aesop’s Fable or Grimm’s Fairy Tale than something normally found on TV.

“Thirteen-foot tall African American young man leaves his house for the first time on or about his 19th birthday and becomes a coming-of-age story where he finds his first love, first job. He finds that the hero of the piece – who is actually the villain of the piece – thinks he is the ultimate villain,” Ellenberg says. “Our guy tries to find out who he is and what he’s about over the course of the season.”

This description that puts the series somewhere between thought-provoking reality and heart-tugging fantasy features Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome (“Moonlight”) as Cootie, the tower giant. The series was created, written and executive produced by filmmaker Boots Riley (“Sorry to Bother You”).

Jerome not only had to find the right emotional notes to hit in the series that features everything from broad humor to philosophical discussions, but he also spent a lot of time in cramped quarters. To make it appear Cootie is 13-feet tall, Jerome spent long hours bent over at the waist.

“My back is better than it was. It was actually cramping,” Jerome says. “We were scheduling regular massages for me to avoid any serious muscle cramping or tightening.”

The process was uncomfortable for Jerome at times but the payoff was so special to him that it was all worth the pain. He says that when he saw the first script, he was astounded by just how creative the series was in terms of story, characters and production.

Jerome, a New York native, has only been working as a profession actor for a half dozen years but he has already appeared in the much heralded “Moonlight” and won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for the Netflix miniseries “When They See Us.” His credits also include “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Mr. Mercedes.”

He’s been involved with enough strong projects to know quality work when he sees it. He loved the idea of a 13-foot-tall young Black man who grew up hidden away from the world who passed the time with a diet of comic books and TV shows. That changes when he finally ventures out into the world.

“I could never have imagined seeing myself in a project like this,” Jerome says. “The first thing I received from him [Riley] in an email was ’13-foot tall Black man in Oakland.’ That will get anybody.

“I did not send that one to spam.’

As soon as Jerome sat down with Riley and heard his tall tale, he knew that he wanted to be part of the production. What impressed Jerome the most was that Riley had lured him to the project using only a few words to describe the series, but it was a show with a lot to say.

The only downside was that Jerome had to do so much physical work to play the towering character. It was a test for him both mentally and physically.

“One side of my brain was trying to remember choices, remember lines, remember the authenticity of certain moments and the chemistry between my scene partner,” Jerome says. “Then the other side of my brain is where I am looking at a green X mark and pretending that is the person I am talking to because at no point did I look my scene partners in the eyes.

“It really required a lot of rehearsal and connecting with my partner before and then trusting myself and trusting Boots and the process. So, it was a lot of trust.”

Although Cootie is in almost every scene, the team behind the production used as little computer-generated special effects as they could. A lot of the creation of height was done through forced perspective.

Perspective is also one of the words Ellenberg uses when describing the heart of the series.

“It is about perspective and connection and communion. The themes in there are fairly big. For Cootie to become who he is meant to be is through friendship and collaboration,” Ellenberg says. “It’s through his neighborhood. It’s through collective action. It’s about giving as much voice to others as he gives to himself.”

The others who get a voice in “I’m a Virgo” are played by Walton Goggins, Brett Gray, Kara Young, Allius Barnes, Olivia Washington, Mike Epps and Carmen Ejogo.

All seven episodes of the first season will be available on Prime Video starting June 23.