Trolley will now be featured in episodes of “Donkey Hodie.” (Photo courtesy of PBS)

That familiar ringing bell you hear signals the return of a popular form of transportation from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” – Trolley. For years it traveled between the house where Fred Rogers hosted youngsters to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe. Now, it will be part of the PBS KIDS series “Donkey Hodie.”

The second season of the puppet series from Fred Rogers Productions will be coming down the tracks starting 11 a.m. Aug. 14 on Valley PBS. What the creative team wanted to do with the second season was continue to bring in legacy characters from the “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” show.

Kristin DiQuollo, Supervising Producer of “Donkey Hodie” says, “Everyone on the team was excited about coming up with a way that introducing Trolley would work for our series. We thought Trolley was the perfect character to help us bridge those worlds.

“It is the first time a full-scale trolley will have full-scale puppets riding on it. It was a major challenge but one the whole team was excited to take on.”

Trolley was one of the iconic characters from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Adding it to “Donkey Hodie” meant dealing with a beloved character and if that went wrong, the generations of fans would protest.

DiQuollo and the “Donkey Hodie” team never worried about adding the character because both the series and the first “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” spinoff, “Daniel Tigers’ Neighborhood,” have been respectfully incorporating characters from the original series. There have been some slight changes made to Trolley but the creative team looks at that being a way to build on the legacy for a new generation.

“Introducing Trolly in ‘Donkie Hodie’ gives us an opportunity to tell different kinds of stories,” DiQuollo says.

Every detail in putting Trolley in the series was handled with deep concern and respect for the past. That started with finding a way to maintain much of the original look of Trolley while adapting it enough that it looks like it belongs in the world of “Donkey Hodie.”

Sounding right was a very important part of the process. The distinctive dings for the new Trolley were created with the exact same small piano-like instrument – known as a celeste – used for making the sounds in “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Many of the characters in “Donkey Hodie” can be traced back to the Mister Rogers days. Even the addition of the new character this year, Turtle-Lou, is modeled after the character of Mr. McFeely played by David Newell in 438 episodes. Turtle-Lou will perform the well-known “Speedy Delivery” song in an episode debuting Aug. 16.

Adding Trolley to “Donkey Hodie” was the big test for the second season but the creative team also had the bigger task of coming up with new ideas and material. DiQuollo points out that there are ideas for episodes everywhere.

“We go into every season very intentionally with ideas we want to achieve,” DiQuollo says. “It’s not just for the storytelling and all of the characters in the world but also from a learning angle.

“We work closely with child development advisors to develop the learning themes. ‘Donkey Hodie’ is all about resilience, perseverance and problem solving. Those are the building blocks for our series.”

Season two opens with the episode “Trolley Visits Someplace Else – Ding-ding!” where the pals need help preparing for a big party but they have to figure out what Trolley’s dings mean. The episode “Wish Upon a Fish” deals with the question of whether Donkey’s fish uses magic or just handles tasks through practice.

Themes for episodes deal with differences, identity, belonging and inclusion. The episode that introduces Trolley to the series deals with differences.

Making sure the stories are right for the young audience is just one big task for the creative team. The series also features musical numbers that must be both entertaining and move the story and key ideas along.

DiQuollo says both are equally challenging for the team.

“We rely so much on the music being part of the DNA of ‘Donkey Hodie’ just like it was part of the DNA of ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.’ Songs in ‘Donkey Hodie’ sometimes drive the story forward and at other times they are just fun,” DiQuollo says. “‘Donkey Hodie’ is just a fun series.

“We really want our songs and our music to bring forward the joy of the series but of course the very important messages.”

Trolley is going to be busy. Not only will it ding its way through “Donkey Hodie” but will show up in four new episodes of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” on Aug. 14.

The launch of the new episodes of both series has been timed to help preschoolers and their families prepare for back to school. This year’s trip gets some help from a Trolley.