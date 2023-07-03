Princeton University professor Shane Champbell-Staton did not let a little thing like having cat allergies stop him from an examination of cats on reshaping the world in the new PBS series, “Human Footprint.” The series launches at 9 p.m. July 5 on Valley PBS.

The host considers himself lucky that his allergies are not to the level of being anaphylactic bad. There was just a lot of itching during the filming and afterwards.

“In terms of the difference between the dog and the cat episode, honestly, I think it just reflects I’m a dog person. I like dogs. Cats are great. But we maintain a respectful distance from each other,” Campbell-Staton says. “I have a dog. I love my dog. He’s, like, the only family that lives with me. And exploring that, it was just a very different kind of exploration for me personally than the cat story was. But I think both of them reveal something interesting in very different ways.”

Finding those revelations is at the heart of the six-episode documentary series about how humans have always and continue to reshape the world. This includes a look at everything from chicken wings to tacos to the Westminster Dog Show. The opening episode – “Strangers in Paradise” – has the host wrestling a python and getting sucker-punched by a carp.

Campbell-Staton visits homes, farms and rainforests to look at how human existence has an impact on the planet’s ecosystems and millions of other species. His examinations are accompanied by an original score by hip-hop and jazz producer Adrian Younge who has scored such TV shows and films as “Luke Cage,” “Black Dynamite” and “The Equalizer.”

Being part of “Human Footprint” was different for Younge.

“I’ve been doing a lot of scoring. And a show like this, for me personally, really speaks to me because I’ve always loved nature shows. But I’ve never seen a nature show that was made for me and the homies,” Younge says. “I’ve never seen a nature show where we’re all getting something to eat, and we’ve got to talk about what we watched last night.

“That’s why I wanted to be part of this because it’s the point of view of the show. It’s like cool academia for everybody that – how could I say – is not really a nerd but they’re a nerd.”

Younge praises how the series provides facts from a very different point of view. He describes “Human Footprint ” as being very academic in nature while at the same time is very easy to enjoy because of the casual way Campbell-Staton provides the facts and figures.

Each episode of “Human Footprint” is built on a foundation of science, but the biggest lessons are about human nature. The series has been designed to be an honest reckoning with our vast footprint and our species’ singular history of transforming the planet.

In 4.5 billion years, the planet has never experienced anything like humans. Just our most basic needs — food, water, and shelter — place a staggering burden on the planet’s resources. Through unique interactions with an eclectic cast of characters – from scientists and historians to rat exterminators and dog dancing gurus – Campbell-Staton discovers the motivations behind our impacts and unveils opportunities for a less lopsided coexistence.

Campbell-Staton calls being able to cast a spotlight on these issues as one of the greatest adventures of his life.

“This entire process, this entire journey has been really interesting to me, because like I spend literally every hour of every day thinking about humans as engines of evolutionary change,” Campbell-Staton says. “Yeah, I’m an evolutionary biologist. This is like the focus of my research. And I considered myself an expert. I still consider myself an expert.

“But I also realize just how narrow my vision of the topic was coming at it strictly as an evolutionary biologist and having conversations with people who are intimately connected to all of the ideas that we explore. Those conversations, I think, really brought in and clarified my understanding of who we are as a force of nature.

What Cambell-Staton found interesting about the hosting job was learning how to better communicate what he has been finding through his research. That process included spotlighting an issue, doing research, collecting footage and then telling the best story possible.

He is convinced working on “Human Footprint” has made him a better biologist. It has also made him look at his profession in a different way.

“I understand the questions in a different way, and I can approach them now with, I think, a breadth and an artistry that I wasn’t able to before,” Campbell-Staton says. “I think it just really highlights the importance of connecting the scientific community and the broader public around conversations that unite the two.”