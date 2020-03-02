Hulu documentary offers deep look at Hillary Clinton

PASADENA— Hillary Rodham Clinton stresses that it’s not just important to vote but to make sure your ballot makes a difference.

The subject of voting came up when the former Senator, Secretary of State and First Lady met with members of the Television Critics Association in late January to talk about the four-part documentary series on her life, “Hillary.” The production will debut on March 6 on the streaming service Hulu just days after the Super Tuesday voting.

“This is an election that will have such profound impact. So take your vote seriously,” Clinton says. “And, for the Democratic voters, try to vote for the person you think is most likely to win because at the end of the day, that is what will matter. And not just the popular vote, but the Electoral College, as we’ve learned.

“I want people to take their vote really, really seriously because Lord knows what will happen if we don’t retire the current incumbent and his henchmen.”

Clinton smiles at the mention of the Electoral College because that was her undoing in her run for the Presidency in 2016. She ended up getting 2.9 million more votes than Donald Trump but his win in the Electoral College gave him the Presidency.

The documentary – directed by Nanette Burstein – looks at the life of Clinton from her youth to her days in politics by combining moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of her life. It includes interviews with Clinton herself along with Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, friends and journalists.

”Hillary” was original conceived as a campaign documentary to be created from 1,700 hours of behind-the-scenes footage and 35 hours of interviews with Clinton where no topic was off limits. But, Burstein and Clinton realized that the production had a larger story to tell in regard to women in history.

Burstein says, “The reason why I wanted to expand this and tell her life story is that I felt it was so remarkably emblematic of our history over the last 40 years, particularly when it comes to women’s rights and the way that she has been the tip of the spear in various ways and how it overlapped with these various huge historical moments.

“I also thought it was important to explain partisan politics. I mean once Secretary Clinton entered the national stage, I think you really see how it has gone from that administration to today where it’s just become more extreme. And more than anything, I wanted people to understand that this is a historical figure who is incredibly polarizing and why. When you actually get to know her and really understand the intimate moments of her life — and that’s what filmmaking is about is understanding these personal stories — you realize how misguided we can be in the way that we understand history and media. “

The examination done through the documentary contains the good and bad especially how Clinton became – at the same time – one of the most admired and vilified women in the world. As for how people either love or hate her, Clinton says that it started when her husband asked her to lead his administration’s efforts on universal healthcare.

“It seemed pretty standard to me because I had done similar things in Arkansas on education. And so, little did I know that it would create the most extraordinary backlash that the First Lady would be involved in trying to make sure everybody had quality, affordable healthcare in our country,” Clinton says. “There’s a scene in the movie, which I had forgotten until Nanette dug it up, of me being burned in effigy for wanting healthcare.

“So part of it was the timing that I came on the national scene, what I chose to do — which was extremely controversial — the fact that I was the sort of ‘first First Lady’ of my generation and had been working ever since I was a young woman in the professional workforce.”

Clinton was the First Lady of the United States from 1993 to 2001 and a United States senator from New York from 2001 to 2009. After serving as the 67th United States secretary of state from 2009 until 2013, Clinton became the first woman to be nominated for president of the United States by a major political party.

The documentary covers a lot of issues but Clinton wants one message to come across the loudest in the documentary.

“I think the most important message is, we are — and I say ‘we,’ because that’s the side that I’m on,” Clinton says. “I think I am on the side of an inclusive, generous, open-hearted country that faces up to the future, tries to bring people together to make difficult choices, of which we have many facing us, and that we’re in a real struggle with a form of politics that is incredibly negative, exclusive, mean-spirited.

“It’s going to be up to every voter, not only people who vote in Democratic primaries, to recognize this is no ordinary time.”