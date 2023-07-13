Landon Van Soest knew the story of Gerald Blanchard was so compelling – almost mythical – that he had to document it. It took him more than a decade but the story of the self-promoting, brazen thief has been captured in the documentary “The Jewel Thief.” It is now available on the streaming service Hulu.

Because Blanchard’s criminal ways unfolded in recent decades was a plus for the director. Along with the potential of getting actual video footage shot by Blanchard, there were plenty of players in this criminal drama who could be interviewed.

The material that the director wanted showed how Blanchard started committing criminal acts at a young age and went on to be one of the most creative and accomplished criminal masterminds in modern history. His claim to infamy was stealing the iconic Star of Empress Sisi from Austria in 1998, a theft that took two weeks to be detected.

The Canadian was arrested in 2007 following a series of bank robberies. The docu-film focuses on the two unlikely Winnipeg detectives who tracked Blanchard across the globe.

“You hear some of these stories that are larger than life and impossible tales, but this is not that old. It’s pretty contemporary,” Van Soest says. “He’s still a relatively young man. He’s out in the world. It was possible to get to him and so many of the people involved in these capers – in theory – were available.”

There was no shortage of material for the production as Blanchard documented his life and criminal career through videos he and his friends shot. The clincher was that Blanchard was willing to sit down with the director to reveal details – in an almost bragging tone – in terms of his life of crime.

“When I first started reading about this and first realized that he was almost compulsive in filming himself it kind of makes you salivate as a documentary filmmaker,” Van Soest says. “All of this material is out there.

“Figuring out where it was and how to get my hands on it was a completely different story.”

Van Soest knows how rare it is to have so much material. The Colorado native has been working as a documentarian for years with such projects as “Walking the Line,” “For Ahkeem” and “Good Fortune.”

The obsession Van Soest has had for the story of Blanchard dates back more than 10 years when he began reading news reports of his criminal acts. The more he researched the story, the more Van Soest realized that what the media was reporting was only a small fraction of a very complicated and multi-layered story.

“This guy had this completely improbable criminal career where he constantly bested himself. He had this constant drive to dream bigger and be really great at what he was doing,” Van Soest says. “It was just something that hooked me, and I tracked for a long time.”

The reason Van Soest felt comfortable telling the story of a convicted criminal was that as far as he could find, no one was ever physically hurt by Blanchard’s actions. Unlike so many true-crime productions, there were no deaths that would have pushed his project into a much darker tone.

One of the big tests Van Soest faced was dealing with Blanchard. It is made very clear in the documentary by those who know Blanchard that he is an accomplished liar. It was up to Van Soest to decide how to present what Blanchard was saying while maintaining the documentary prime directive of always embracing the truth.

He knew making a documentary film about a con man made the process more complicated. Van Soest decided the best approach was to lean into the knowledge that his subject could be lying. What he did was to make sure that the multiple versions of what had happened were all documented. That leaves it up to the viewer to make their own decisions in terms of what is being presented.

“Ultimately, for me, the film is about the process of building up this mythology and building up this larger-than-life persona,” Van Soest says. “Whether it is him embellishing and inflating these stories or it is happening in the press, people love to believe in these things, and they get passed around.

“A lot of these stories I immediately wanted to call BS on as there was no way they could be true, almost every single time there was verifiable evidence.”

Van Soest considers himself fortunate to have had the opportunity to put together all of the pieces. Because Blanchard’s career was so outlandish, the director knew that telling the story through a documentary was the only avenue. A Hollywood script that told the story verbatim would be rejected as being too improbable.