Hugh Laurie wades into a political storm with ‘Roadkill’

(KGET) — Actors often face a dilemma. They want to play a role with so much honesty and depth that the work stays with the viewer. That’s a good thing. The negative is that if the character is so memorable, it becomes an acting specter floating in and around all other performances.

Hugh Laurie knows that his work as the gruff and brilliant Dr. Gregory House on “House” was the kind of performance that will be a vivid memory no matter what work he takes on in the future. All he can do is look for jobs where there are enough differences to play that the audience will embrace the new performance with equal zeal.

Laurie found that with Peter Laurence, a self-made forceful and charismatic politician in “Roadkill on Masterpiece.” The four-part series written by David Hare begins at 9 p.m. Nov. 1 on Valley PBS.

“There are some things I can’t do anything about. I am the same height as Gregory House, and I am a little bit older, but you know, not by much, so there are some constraints,’ Laurie says. “There are going to be moments or expressions or certain inflections that will possibly cause someone to remember something. I don’t know.

“But every actor goes through that. That’s the nature of the thing.”

In “Roadkill,” Laurie’s character’s public and private life seems to be falling apart – or rather is being picked apart by his enemies. As the personal revelations spiral, he is expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda while others plot to bring him down.

The attraction for Laurie to play Laurence was that the character has a completely different outlook on life than his own. Laurie admits that he probably spends too much time looking backwards and wondering whether he did the right thing or could I have done it better.

He saw in Laurence a person who was able to always look forward and look forward with a glad heart. He played him as a man whose philosophy is tomorrow will be better than yesterday.

This is not the first time Laurie has had to deal with previous work having an influence on new jobs. Long before he was winning Golden Globe, TCA, Screen Actors Guild and Teen Choice Awards for his dramatic work in “House” and “The Night Manager,” Laurie was best known for comedy.

Along with being part of the comedy duo of Fry and Laurie with Stephen Fry, he took on some outlandish comic roles in the “Blackadder” series. He also starred in the much heralded comedy series “Jeeves and Wooster.”

“I think I’ve been incredibly lucky to play the variety of characters that I have been allowed to play, I think a broader set of opportunities than some characters,” Laurie says. “Some actors who were just cast in a heroic mold will only get to do that one thing.

“Some who are cast in a villainous mold will only get to do that one thing. I feel as if I have had the opportunity to play what is to me a wonderful range of characters, all of whom I like and enjoy.”

The diversity of work Laurie has done has been easy for him. He’s had no trouble going from comedy to drama and then back to comedy because he believes that’s just how people are. He points out that serious people can be funny and comic people can be serious. He adds that there are great truths in comedy and there are jokes, intended or otherwise, in great tragedy.

The British actor would not feel like he was doing his job in a believable manner if he couldn’t handle both comedy and drama.

“I think in order to be simply believable, one must encompass both. So I think of it as being one thing,” Laurie says. “If I see a story in which a character appears to have absolutely no semblance of a sense of humor, I am just much less inclined to believe that character’s real or thought through or felt or three-dimensional.

People are funny. Life is funny. It is also tragic and people are serious and committed, but that doesn’t mean to say they are not capable of seeing the funny side of everything. We are all everything to a degree.”