‘Homemade Games,’ ‘The Great’ very entertaining

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In my search to find entertainment you can watch while stuck at home, I like it when I discover a program that is not only entertaining while you watch but can spark more fun after the show is over.

Jeff Rogers set out to create a game show and ended up developing a program that can provide relief for those at home who have become bored with their board games. Rogers is the host and co-creator of BYUtv’s latest family friendly show “Jeff’s Homemade Game Show,” a competition series played completely at the homes of the contestants.

The games began May 12 on BYUtv. Don’t worry if you do not have the cable channel, the BYUtv app is free to download.

The 10-episode season uses common on-site household objects, locations and activities for each contest specifically designed for the family hosting the show. Family members can win cash and prizes by participating in homegrown challenges such as stacking cans from their kitchen into a pyramid, returning items that have been removed from their living room to the correct locations, catapulting cereal into a milk-filled bowl, collecting as much loose change as possible and guessing the expiration date of a condiment in their refrigerator.

If you are looking for a new series to watch, I highly recommend the new Hulu offering starring Elle Fanning called “The Great.” It will be available starting today on the streaming service.

“The Great” is a comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great – played by Fanning – from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. The first season sticks to historical facts but overall is a fictionalized account of an idealistic, romantic young girl who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter as portrayed in hilarious fashion by Nicholas Hoult.

The world is not what Catherine was expecting and she sets out to change a dangerous, depraved, backward world. It won’t be easy. To make things better she will have to kill her husband, beat the church and baffle the military.

The series comes from the same people who brought you “The Favourite” and it is the same satirical look at history. This team has made “The Great” great.

As always, you can go to Rick’s reviews at KGET.com to find feature stories including more on the two productions I mentioned today plus the weekly list of new movies available on DVD or digital platforms.

There are a few ideas to help pass the time while staying at home. Be safe.