History Channel series examines life of Abraham Lincoln

Graham Sibley, star of the History Channel short series “Abraham Lincoln,” is the latest actor to take on portraying the 16th president/ (Photo courtesy of the History Channel)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (OPINION) — Actors who are taking on a role that has been performed repeatedly before generally opt not to look at the work of others. There is the fear they will be influenced by what they see.

Graham Sibley faced such a dilemma in portraying Abraham Lincoln in the new History Channel three-night documentary event “Abraham Lincoln” debuting at 8 p.m. Feb. 20. The role of Lincoln is one of the most performed in stage, TV and film history.

One of the most notable performances was turned in by Daniel Day-Lewis in the 2012 film “Lincoln.” His portrayal of the 16th president earned him the Oscar as Best Actor.

Instead of avoiding a performance with such great potential to influence his work, Sibley embraced it because he was so terrified of how good the work was by Day-Lewis.

“I also am a painter, and I felt like, in a way, there’s a world where people paint to figure out how to paint like a master,” Sibley says. “I wanted to figure out how he did it. And then, I wanted to throw all that away and cross-reference it with my own research and connection.”

His work can be seen in the production airing over three consecutive nights on the cable channel. It is based on the book Leadership: In Turbulent Times by presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning bestselling author Doris Kearns Goodwin. It is combined with expert interviews, archival photos and news accounts, Lincoln’s letters, writings and speeches.

The series looks at Lincoln from his impoverished childhood to his days as a young prairie lawyer and budding politician. Along with the well-known parts of his life, the production dives deeper into the lesser-known aspects of Lincoln’s life and leadership through scenes where his humility, empathy, resilience, ambition, political acumen and humor are on full display.

Goodwin says, “I think what the series is going to be able to do is to take Lincoln when he was simply Abe — and Graham plays him starting at 21 years old. And you see a man who’s contradictory about whether he’s going to go for emancipation or whether he just is going to go for union.

“He’s got all sorts of depression that he’s suffered with his entire life, but humor is the way that he gets his resilience back. “

The production includes interviews with President Barack Obama and Gen. Stan McCrystal plus historians Christy Coleman, Dr. Allen Guelzo, Dr. Edna Greene Medford, Harold Holzer, Dr. Caroline Janney and Dr. Catherine Clinton.

“Augmented,” 9 p.m. Feb. 23, PBS

The next edition of the PBS science series “NOVA” will feature the premiere of the feature film “Augmented.” It is the story of a rock climber who lost both his legs and went on to pursue a career as a scientist and engineer in order to design better prosthetic limbs.

At age 17, Hugh Herr’s legs were amputated below the knee due to frostbite after he and a friend got lost in a snowstorm during an ice climbing trip and nearly died. Frustrated by the limitations of the prosthetic legs available at the time, Herr set out to reinvent them. While still a teenager, he crafted outsized prosthetic limbs that not only allowed him to continue to pursue his rock-climbing passion, but which actually made him an even more adept climber than before.

“NOVA” co-executive producer Chris Schmidt explains that while the film doesn’t exactly fit the traditional “NOVA” format, the story was so compelling that it needed to be told.

“From ‘NOVA’s’ point of view, this film is so remarkable. First of all, the story, the drama of the story and Hugh’s personal strength is so inspiring,” Schmidt says. “When Julia Cort (co-executive producer of “NOVA”) and I first became aware of the film, we were really determined to put this on as a full‑length feature doc because it does the kind of thing we want ‘NOVA’ to do, which is inspire people about the power of science and rational thought and how to approach the world with a positive and problem‑solving kind of approach.

“We really recognize that powerful and compelling science stories don’t all come in the same package. This is the third feature doc that we have programmed since we became executive producers of ‘NOVA.’ We are really looking forward to doing more.”

Schmidt sees “Augmented” as a way to reach audiences that love science but perhaps want different kinds of science stories.

“Augmented” will be available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including pbs.org/nova and the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Immediately following “Augmented” will be the short film “Predicting My MS.”