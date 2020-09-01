Hilary Swank found space a fabulous frontier in ‘Away’

When you have two Oscars, the odds of being offered rich and textured characters to play goes up dramatically. Hilary Swank is proof of that.

The latest example of such quality offers for the Nebraska native since winning Academy Awards for her work in “Million Dollar Baby” and “Boys Don’t Cry” is the 10-part Netflix series “Away.” It will be available starting Sept. 4 on the streaming service.

Swank plays Emma Green, a former pilot and American astronaut who faces the harsh reality that she must leave her husband, Matt (Josh Charles), and teenage daughter (Talitha Eliana Bateman) behind to be in charge of an international space crew on a three year-long mission to Mars.

The series was inspired by the 2014 Esquire article written by Chris Jones. Swank credits Jones and the other writers – Andrew Hinderaker, Jessica Goldberg, Janine Nabors, Ellen Fairey, Jason Katims and Aditi Brennan Kapil – for giving her such a textured role to play.

“These writers wrote such an immensely deep, just layered human being. I love that the commander of this mission to Mars is a woman and that’s not the drama of the story. I think that shows how far we’ve come just and towards working towards equality,” Swank says. “The drama was these richly different racial backgrounds; these people who are on this journey working towards a goal together while having this gravitational pull to earth; to having this families, all of us having these families that made it a love story.”

Along with Swank’s character, the other four members of the Mars expedition include: veteran cosmonaut Misha Popov (Mark Ivanir, “The New Pope”); Ram Arya (Ray Panthaki, “Gangs of London”), an Air Force fighter pilot from India; China’s representative Lu Wang (Vivian Wu, “Heaven & Earth”); and Kwesi Weisberg-Adebayo (Ato Essandoh, “Chicago Med”), the team botanist who is the heart and religious soul for the group.

The diversity of the cast was a very big reason Swank agreed to star in the series but also take on the role of an executive producer. She has seen during the nearly three decades that she has been acting the majority of stories told from a white, male point of view. In “Away” she discovered a production that featured an ethnic variety, an LGBTQ storyline and even a teen romance (with Swank’s character’s Earth-bound daughter).

But, it was getting to play the mission commander that sealed the deal for Swank.

“My character was dealing with this dream come true of being on a mission to Mars. This dream come true of being a mother, which was unexpected, and then growing these deep relationships with these other human beings she was on this mission with and learning,” Swank says. “Breaking through these stereotypes to see what connects us all, which is humanity.

“I love that Emma was also written vulnerable. That wasn’t seen as a weakness. It was seen as a strength of hers. And I just think there’s a lot of modern, modern-ness to the story. And, certainly, with all the characters, it shows how colorful the world is.”

Making 10 episodes where much of the action takes place in zero gravity put a physical demand on Swank and the other actors. Long hours were spent dangling from the ceiling in harnesses to create the illusion of space.

Facing physical challenges for a role is nothing new for Swank. She went through a lengthy training schedule when she was preparing to play a boxer in “Million Dollar Baby.” But, working on “Away” proved to be more physically challenging than Swank had anticipated.

“Pretending that you’re in zero G, zero gravity, it takes a lot of effort and a lot of effort to make it look effortless. We were harnessed by the lower part of our hips and they were acting as a pendulum,” Swank says. “So we’d squeeze our glutes to move us forward, and then squeeze abs to move us backwards.

“The whole time we’re squeezing these muscles so tight and trying not to talk funny because of it. Also, the whole idea of like being in zero G, you just naturally want to talk like you’re in slow motion which people don’t do in zero gravity. So it was, I think, for all of us a lot more challenging than we realized it would be.”