BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Hulu series “How I Met Your Father” launched in the shadow of the very successful series, “How I Met Your Mother.” That immediately set up natural comparisons to be made between the shows, especially since both are built around the idea of a parent explaining how they connected with their spouse.

It is easy to see how a show dealing with the near future where Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father. Her tale includes a look at the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are and what they want out of life could on the surface seem similar.

Duff knew comparisons were going to be made during the first season. She is certain that the second season of “How I Met Your Father” – set for Jan. 24 on the streaming service Hulu – will reinforce the big differences between the two shows.

“I think it’s really in the characters that the writers and the actors have defined. This character doesn’t match up to this person. This person isn’t our Barney. This person isn’t our Ted,” Duff says. “Of course there’s the nuggets, and we talk about that all the time, where we love the landscape of that show, and we appreciate how they told that story.

“But really, the characters are just so different.”

The different characters played on “How I Met Your Father” are played by Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma. Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck are recurring characters.

Tien Tran, who plays Ellen, points out that her favorite thing about the series is that it deals with the complexity of relationships.

“It’s very easy to take a toxic path for some of these decisions that our characters make. But I love that our show oftentimes takes a healthier, almost like a more mature [approach]. And there’s so much humor in that, in sitting and talking with each other through these difficult moments,” Tran says. “Because I feel like sitcoms of yore would maybe take the easy, sort of toxic path.

“I love that there are healthy decisions and healthy conversations being made with our show. Because I think it’s a good model for how relationships should be approached in real life.”

The majority of the conversations are with Duff’s character. The award-winning actress, singer, author, mother, businesswoman and pop culture icon is not only the star of the show but is an executive producer.

“How I Met Your Father” is a big leap for Duff from her first series, “Lizzie McGuire.” Her other credits include “Younger,” “The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” “A Cinderella Story” and “Cheaper by the Dozen 2.” As a singer, Duff has sold more than 15 million records worldwide and had five consecutive top five album chart debuts. In March 2021, Duff released her first children’s book My Little Brave Girl.

Duff considers herself lucky to have been part of three successful television series. Each has been part of her continuing education in dealing with the show business world.

“I feel lucky to be here every single day and learning. Still learning,” Duff says. “Since I have been doing this for such a long time, and just having the opportunity to shoot in this format that I’ve never done before, is like I feel young.

“I feel like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m just still learning every day. It’s not stagnant.’ And that’s a really great, cool, cool experience for me. “

And she is getting more opportunities to learn in the second season of “How I Met Your Father” than she did in the first. The first season featured only 10 episodes but that number has doubled to 20 for season two.

Executive producer Elizabeth Berger and her team had to face this new season very differently because of the increased number of episodes.

Berger says, “I think season one, we felt like, oh, man, we have to really sort of push this romantic mystery in every episode because we have such limited real estate. This season, we felt like this is awesome. We have so much room to play here.

“We can spend a lot of episodes just sort of telling those really fun, you’re young, and you’re in New York and you’re hanging with your best friend stories. And then we still have room to sort of push our arcs forward in a way that feels exactly the way we want to do it. “

New episodes of “How I Met Your Father” will be available each Tuesday on Hulu.