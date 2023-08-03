Even a fictional high school – such as the one depicted in the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” -must reach a graduation point. The final season of the production inspired by the successful “High School Musical” film franchise is slated to launch Aug. 9 on the streaming service.

The final season picks up after the previous season that saw several of the East High spending the summer at Camp Shallow Lake. They return to the school hyped up to prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.”

Knowing that the end was coming has given cast members such as Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez and Julia Lester an opportunity to reflect on what the series has meant to them personally and professionally.

Reneé has seen her time with the series as a period of growth both for herself and her character.

“Me, personally, not only as an actress but someone who loves theater, I have learned so much from the people around me and from the people who created the show,” Reneé says of the series from Tim Federle. “It has been such a magical experience and I could not have asked for a better one.”

Rodriguez is convinced that he learned how to act on the set of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” His approach was to watch all the actors around him and absorb the best parts to build his own acting style.

Lester looks at her four years on the series as what would have been her college years. She just got her education in front of the cameras.

“Four years is a long time where we have grown and championed each other in all of the different things we have been doing,” Lester says. “It is cool that we get to grow off-screen and get to watch our characters grow on-screen as well.”

A key part of the storyline for the Camp Shallow Lake season was a documentary of the group as they put together a stage version of “Frozen.” The season ended with some shocking revelations being made in the documentary. None were more scandalous than those surrounding Reneé’s character of Kourtney.

“All of those questions will be answered in season four and I love how we did it,” Reneé says.

Season four also will be where fiction and other fiction and reality begin to spiral together. The plans to do an original stage show are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez (Valente Rodriguez) announces Disney executives have decided to use the school to film the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion.”

The final season means a return to very familiar ground for the cast. Rodriguez liked how the series moved off campus for a season but was happy to be back at the school.

“They are an equal amount of fun but there is something about returning home – not just to East High but to Salt Lake City,” Rodriguez says. “I think it is very fitting that we went back home for our final season.”

There is no way to shoot a sequel to the “High School Musical” franchise without some of the film alumni making an appearance. That includes Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh.

The special guests could not just show up and try to fake their way through the high energy that is a trademark of the acting on the show. When it comes to acting energy, Lester – who plays Ashlyn – is a dynamo.

She initially credits Reneé with being the source of her energy as she loves energy drinks. Lester then gets to the heart of what makes her so energetic in front of the cameras.

“I have a huge passion for performing and acting especially with this show and these people,” Lester says. “Whenever I am around these people, this family, this environment, it brings out the best in me.

“I am so happy that it has translated on screen.”

Before becoming a part of the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” class, Lester’s television credits included “Mom,” “Prince of Peoria” and “Mr. Student Body President.” The Los Angeles native has guest starred on “Game Shakers,” “The Thundermans” and “Bella and the Bulldogs.”

All of the young actors came to the Disney+ series with solid acting credits. Rodriguez – the Selma native who plays Carlos – has several years of experience working in television, film and commercials including a recurring role on “Modern Family.”

Reneé starred as Savannah in the Disney Channel Original Movie “Freaky Friday.” She’s also been featured in a recurring role on “black-ish” and a guest starring role on “The Kids Are Alright.”

The rest of the ensemble cast of Wildcats includes Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Kate Reinders and Liamani Segura (“Emmy”). There is still time to catch up on what the students have done in the past as all three of the past seasons of the GLAAD Media and Kids Choice Award-winning series are currently available on Disney+.