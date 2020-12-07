‘High School’ cast featured in new Disney+ holiday special

The team behind “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” wanted to create a special holiday gift. The only concern was how to create the present in the safest way possible during the time of COVID-19.

They managed to deal with all the issues created by living in a pandemic to produce “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special.” It’s scheduled to debut on the streaming service of Disney+ on Dec. 11. It features series cast members performing holiday tunes at a variety of locations across the country.

Executive producer Tim Federle says, “What was important to me was that the final product felt both cohesive and also sort of elegant so that it didn’t feel homemade. We had cast quarantining in Salt Lake City. Some were in Los Angeles, Arizona and New York.

“We reached out to crews across the country and said we had a couple of days of work for them as long as they were willing to put on a mask shield. I really believe we got remarkable crews because no one was working. I was in Burbank directing this over my iPad. I had a Post-it Note that said things like ‘camera A is Joe.’”

There were two reasons for creating the special. The main purpose for the production of an upbeat musical special designed to bring good cheer to a year that has had some very dark moments. It is also a way to bring some attention to the cast.

The special includes series regulars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé,Frankie Rodriguez,Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders performing their renditions of holiday classics, popular hits and a medley of Hanukkah favorites. This is mixed with anecdotes of memorable holidays from their childhoods and family photos.

Bassett also debuts an acoustic version of an original song, “The Perfect Gift,” which he wrote for the second season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” set to start in early 2021. The second season is currently in production in Salt Lake City.

The idea of putting together the special came about so quickly, Federle and his team didn’t have the traditional long period of planning before the production started filming. That meant making some quick decisions.

“We knew Larry Saperstein was in New York City. We are going to get him into a theater. He would sound good on a Michael Buble’-type arrangement. ‘OK. “White Christmas.” Go,’” Federle says. “We knew Joshua Bassett had written this lovely Christmas-like song. So that was a lovely way to debut that.”

As for the family video footage and photographs, each cast member made a call to their families and asked them to send material that showed them during the holidays. This material was something Federle was certain was vital to have because it will endear the cast even more.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” is the last offshoot in the “High School Musical” franchise that has included movies, a TV series, specials, stage productions and tons of merchandise. It continues to be one of the biggest growing franchises in the 21st Century.

Federle’s theory for the continued success is that there is really something hopeful about spotlighting compelling young people who can sing and dance.

“When I was a kid that was considered dorky,” Federle says. “I was so made fun of for knowing every lyric to ‘Bye Bye Birdie.’ And, what ‘High School Musical’ did was it made it cool to sing in the middle of the cafeteria.

“You have to remember that when it came out, everyone said the movie musical was dead. Then you had ‘Chicago’ and ‘Glee’ and that reignited people’s interest in musicals.”

Frederle gets great satisfaction with “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” because it reflects how it is no longer weird to be able to sing and dance. The fact an athlete can win a competition show like “Dancing With the Stars” is proof.

The other factor for why the franchise has grown is that high school is very often such an important part of a person’s life it becomes a big part of who they become. The same can be said of Christmas. And with “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special,” Federle has brought the two together.