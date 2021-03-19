Here’s how to catch up with Oscar nominees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Now that the nominations for this year’s Oscars have been announced you have just over a month to see as many of the films being honored. Movie theaters may open before the Oscar telecast but if they don’t, the streaming services are a way to see the nominated works.

If you have Amazon Prime Video you can see ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ that picked up nominations for supporting actress and adapted screenplay. You can also see “One Night in Miami” that got three Oscar Nominations and “Sound of Metal” that picked up six nominations including Best picture, actor, supporting actor, film editing, sound and original screenplay.

HBO MAX subscribers can watch “Emma” that earned three nominations. While Hulu has “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” that earned one nod and “Nomadland” that earned six nominations including best picture.

Disney+ has the “Mulan” with two nominations and both “Soul” and “Onward” that were nominated for best animated feature. Another film up for best animated feature is “Wolfwalkers” available through Apple TV+.

Netflix has “Mank” that picked up 10 nominations including best picture, director, actor, supporting actress, cinematography, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, score, production design and sound.

You can also see on Netflix other Oscar nominated films “Hillbilly Elegy,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Over the Moon,” “Pieces of a Woman” and “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.”

Go to Video on Demand to see ‘Minari,” ‘News of the World,” “Tenet” and “Promising Young Woman.” “The Father” can be seen through Video on Demand starting March 26.

The only major film not available now is “Judas and the Black Messiah.”