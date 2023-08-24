Helen Mirren has dramatically raised the odds of her winning a second Oscar with her transformative performance as Golda Meir in “Golda.” The film has some general problems from a heavy-footed pacing to a lack of historical context but that never fully distracts from the most memorable performance in Mirren’s illustrious career.

“Golda” offers a snapshot look at Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir (Helen Mirren) as she faces a war that could lead to her country’s complete destruction. The conflict comes at a time when Israel is still trying to establish itself in the world order. Failure to turn back enemies attacking from two sides would end those efforts.

At the same time that she is dealing with her own health issues, Meir must muster the strength to show the world she is a strong leader. She also must deal with US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber) who is trying to keep the United States as neutral as possible.

Every frame of the film from director Guy Nattiv is designed to cast the most dramatic spotlight on Mirren’s performance. This is accomplished by making “Golda” a completely narrative film.

Despite the story unfolding during the dramatic 19 days of the Yom Kippur War in 1973, Nattiv never takes viewers to the battlefield. The war is related through messages from the front lines to set up more opportunities to see Mirren’s face as Meir struggles with the mantle of leadership and the cloak of humanity.

This structure translates to all the pressure falling on Mirren to deliver a performance that connects with the audience. The makeup work is remarkable to the point that there are times when Mirren disappears completely. She’s never gone too long returning to show the strength and determination of the world leader.

Nattiv, an award-winning filmmaker from Israel, treats this feature film like the short films that have been the bulk of his work to date. In a short film, the emphasis must remain focused squarely on the subject as there is no time for peripheral material.

The director doggedly follows every move by Mirren in bringing Meir to life. This ranges from world-shaking conversations between Meir and Kissinger to a shaky hand trying to light the latest in the chain smoking by Meir. Nattiv draws every ounce of emotion from even the most incidental scenes.

Meir is shown to be a political leader of great strength. But there is also time for Nattiv to show her compassionate side. When her Chief of Staff of Israel Defense Forces, Moshe Dayan (Rami Heuberger), cracks under pressure, Meir offers him both a caring shoulder and a spirit-lifting pep talk. These are excellent scenes to stress the human elements of war.

Sprinkled throughout the film is Meir’s relationship with an office worker who has a son in the military. Nattiv allows Mirren to reveal her concerns for the woman but never to the point it is enough compassion to weaken the overall strength that Meir must show.

Schreiber’s performance as Kissinger comes across as superficial. A big reason for that is the lack of screen time for Schreiber to develop the character fully. It would have been an additional strength to the film to have more conversations between the pair.

Nattiv accomplishes his main goal of giving Mirren the kind of role that defines a career. It isn’t the makeup that makes her a mirror image of Meir nor the struggled shuffling of her walk to show a woman in physical and political pain. What makes Mirren’s performance so memorable is the essence she brings to the role. She makes Meir such a three-dimensional character it is almost impossible to tell when Mirren is playing the part and when Nattiv has opted to use actual news footage.

Don’t be misled by this film taking place during the 19 days of the Yom Kippur War. That is just the backdrop to a biopic elevated by a performance by Mirren that at this point makes her the undisputed leader to pick up the Oscar for Best Actress in early 2024.

Movie review

Golda

Grade: B

Cast: Helen Mirren, Liv Schreiber, Camille Cottin, Rami Heuberger, Ellie Piercy.

Director: Guy Nattiv

Rated: PG-13 for smoking, thematic material

Running time: 100 minutes.