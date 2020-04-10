HBO trying to make staying home more entertaining

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – You have to give the networks, cable channels and streaming services credit for trying to fill in the entertainment void some may be feeling being at home so long.

HBO is making almost 500 hours of programming available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO NOW and HBO GO. At this time, there is no subscription fee to pay.

The premium service is offering theatrical releases such as “The Bridges of Madison County,” “Pan” and “Smallfoot” plus documentaries like “The Apollo,” “The Case Against Adnan Syed” and “Elvis Presley: The Searcher.”

What is most exciting are the nine HBO series that are being offered. These include every season of “The Sopranos,” “Veep,” “Six Feet Under,” “The Wire,” “Barry” and “True Blood.”

Although many still argue that the ending of “The Sopranos” was not strong, the truth of the matter is that you can watch seven seasons of one of the best television shows in history.

The series you might not know as well but is just as good is “Six Feet Under.” The series about a family that operates a funeral home – starring Michael C. Hall who went on to do “Dexter” – is a superb story of life and death.

And, unlike the debatable ending of “The Sopranos,” “Six Feet Under” features the best ending in television history. It is pure TV magic.

I also want to mention that we are in a new world with theatrical movie releases. The original plan was for “Trolls World Tour” to open in movie theaters today. Instead, the film is being made available on digital platforms today so that you and your family can watch it at home.

I have written a review of the movie that you can find at Rick’s reviews at KGET.com. There is also a list of other new movies available this week either through DVD or digital platforms.

And finally, don’t forget the Lifetime movie, “The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel” airing at 8 p.m. Saturday. One of the stars is Ridgeview High School graduate Shelea Frazier. You can read an interview I did with her at KGET.com.

There are a few ideas to help pass the time while staying at home. Be safe.