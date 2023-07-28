Almost 20 years ago, Eddie Murphy starred in a film based on the Haunted Mansion amusement park ride and the magnitude of how it failed has haunted both him and Disney for decades. “The Haunted Mansion” was such a flop that logic would dictate that another attempt could not be nearly as bad.

The new “Haunted Mansion” (please note the dropping of “The” from the title) does surpass the previous attempt by being just barely more than mediocre. The story completely misses the mark, the casting is unimaginative and the script ends up being neither funny nor scary.

If it wasn’t for the stunning production design by Darren Gilford, this latest attempt to build a movie around a Disney Park ride would have been far closer to its forgettable predecessor. A coffee table book would be a far better approach than sitting in a theater for more than two hours (don’t worry it will seem longer).

The film starts with Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her nine-year-old son, Travis (Chase Dillon) leaving their home in New York to move into a New Orleans mansion. She claims to have found the home through Zillow, an online site that apparently tends not to mention the supernatural aspects of a listing.

They walk into the mansion and leave immediately because of the ghosts. The problem – according to the script by Katie Dippold (“Ghostbusters”) – is that once a person has stepped into the mansions, ghosts will haunt them no matter where they go until they return.

That’s the spark for the film but LaKeith Stanfield’s character of Ben is the real focal point. He’s carrying a massive amount of grief and that makes him an easy target for the supernatural squatters who have a very sinister plan.

Director Justin Simien (“Dear White People”) takes Dippold’s uninspired script and casts actors to play roles that have become stereotypical for them. Owen Wilson brings his usual goofball antics as a local priest while Danny DeVito takes on his latest in a long line of cranky old man roles.

The film is full of wasted talent from Dawson being reduced to a series of shocking reactions to Tiffany Haddish’s take on playing a medium that comes across as very small. The biggest blunder is casting Dany Levy and having his character on screen for less than a minute.

Jared Leto – who portrays the Hat Box Ghost – again turns in a performance that looks like it is in the wrong movie. While everyone else is sleepwalking through their roles, Leto plays his character with the intensity of his being in a more terrifying tale.

At least Leto is doing more than the rest of the cast who are playing roles as transparent as the spirits in the mansion. A big problem with that is the writing and direction are both shallow and thin. There is not one good scare or big laugh to be found. At least the transformation of the amusement park ride into a setting is done so well that it does distract from the flaws.

All of the big elements of the Disney attraction have been incorporated into the film including a nice use of the theme music. Seeing the portraits that come to life or the entrance that stretches itself are fun touches and are a proper tribute to the attraction.

The biggest mistake that “The Haunted Mansion” and “Haunted Mansion” made is taking the approach that the most interesting characters are the living. That means relegating the most fascinating residents to roles that literally and figuratively fade into the background.

What few moments that are spent talking about the ghosts offers a glimpse into what could have been. The dueling brothers, murderous bride and ocean-missing sea captain would have been far more compelling than the humans who end up looking like tourists who are bored with the ride.

Disney keeps looking for ways to milk more money out of established elements. Some have missed big like “The Haunted Mansion” and “The Country Bears” while others have been massive hits such as “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

“Haunted Mansion falls in the middle. All it would have taken is a more unexpected approach to the script, a commitment to being funnier or scarier and some more energy from the actors to make the film better. As it is, the specter of mediocrity shrouds the entire production.

Movie review

Haunted Mansion

Grade: C

Cast: LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chase Dillon, Rosario Dawson, Jared Leto.

Director: Justin Simien

Rated: PG-13, scary action

Running time: 122 minutes.