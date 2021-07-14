Harvey Guillén lands dream job with ‘Mickey Mouse Funhouse’

(KGET) — Harvey Guillén describes getting to provide a voice in the new Disney Junior and Disney Channel series “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” as being “a dream job.” That’s high praise considering he’s also currently starring in the critically-acclaimed and viewer-loved “What We Do in the Shadows.”

“It was so much fun because, with voiceover work, you get to be these broad characters who are bigger than life and have these wonderful moments,” Guillén says.

Getting to be the voice of Funny, an enchanted talking playhouse, has given the Southern California native the opportunity to show off his vocal skills. How much he gets to be part of the series can be seen with the primetime special “Mickey the Brave!” slated to debut at 7:30 p.m. July 16 on Disney Junior.

After “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” is introduced through that special, the series will debut at 8 a.m. Aug. 20 on both Disney Channel and Disney Junior. The whimsical animated series features Mickey Mouse and friends – known as the Sensational Six – going on adventures of all types to unique worlds that inspire the imagination. It’s Funny that helps them on their way.

The show has been a joy for Guillén but he was already playing a broad character dealing with larger than life characters who have plenty of wonderful moments with “What We Do in the Shadows.” His performance as Guillermo De la Cruz in the vampire comedy earned him a Critics Choice Awards nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

There’s no denying between his work on “What We Do in the Dark” and on the NBC musical series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” Guillén keeps landing roles that give him a wide range of acting opportunities.

Nothing compares to the massive amount of fun he’s having with Mickey Mouse.

“I was talking to the director and producers about this idea that the house can turn into everything. It can be a balloon, a castle, a pirate ship,” Guillén says. “We are teaching that imagination is the most important thing.

“The limitations are endless. You can think of anything and be anything. I think that is what I really love about the stories with ‘Mickey Mouse Funhouse.’ We are telling kids your imagination can take you anywhere you want to go.”

Guillén’s imagination has taken him to a variety of acting roles. His previous credits include “The Magicians,” “The Internship,” “Truth or Dare,” “Little America,” “The Thundermans” and “Raising Hope.” His film, “Werewolves Within,” has just been released.

He takes great pride in having done so many different projects but is especially proud of the voice work he has done. The fact many people don’t recognize his voice is the biggest compliment he can get.

One big bonus of being a voice actor is getting to be able to work during the shutdown caused by the pandemic. Guillén started recording the lines for Funny a year ago. He always felt safe because generally voice actors do their recording sessions alone and that there were extensive safety protocols in place.

Actors need to work to be able to pay their bills. But, there are acting jobs and then there are jobs that are an introduction to being part of the kind of legacy that exists for Disney animation.

Guillén went into the “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” project understanding there is a certain amount of pressure that comes with joining such historic ranks. His voice work needed to blend smoothly with the likes of Tony Anselmo and Bill Farmer who have been speaking for Donald Duck and Goofy for decades.

Any concerns he had about working alongside the veterans were eliminated after his first meeting with the director and producers.

“The said your voice blends so well with the characters it seems like you have been friends forever,” Guillén says. “That was the goal. I wanted it to sound like when these characters interact together, they sound like old friends.

“There’s such a nostalgia to have characters like Mickey, Donald, Minnie and Goofy being all together. We know who they are. We have wanted to be their friends since our childhood. And here I am, joining the gang.”

Guillén has really only one concern when it comes to working with Disney. Before taking on the role in “Mickey Mouse Funhouse,” Guillén had done his first real voice work for the company’s animated series “The Owl House.” He jokes that he may be typecast as only being able to provide voices in animated shows that deal with houses.

One place where “Mickey Mouse Playhouse” trumps “What We Do in the Shadows” is with merchandising. An assortment of children’s books from Disney Publishing Worldwide will be available nationwide later this summer along with playsets, figures, apparel, plush toys and items for home décor.