ANAHEIM – Harvey Guillén didn’t hesitate when he got the call asking him to be one of the special guests for the Disney Junior Fun Fest being held at Disney California Adventure Park. He is always looking for ways to show how his life can be an inspiration.

Guillén is proud that as the son of Mexican immigrants, he has not only been able to find acting work in Hollywood but has landed two major jobs at the same time. He is at the festival because he is the voice of Funny, an enchanted talking playhouse, on the Disney Junior and Disney Channel series “Mickey Mouse Funhouse.” Along with that role – Guillén describes as being “a dream job” – he is in the massive comedy hit on the FX Network, “What We Do in the Shadows.”

“I really find myself playing roles and doing characters that are opening doors,” Guillén says. “For so long, I didn’t see myself represented on television. It is disheartening and discouraging to see nothing on screen they can play.

“So as an actor you go ‘I guess there is nothing for me to play.’ I am playing roles where I hope some young kid will look up and say if he is doing it, I can do it. My real goal is to play roles that will make other people step up. It doesn’t matter what demographic you are, you should see yourself on TV.”

The example Guillén is setting is massive. It’s not just the fact the Southern California native has two paying acting jobs at the same time that is the most impressive. It is the fact that the projects are so completely different. In the whimsical “Funhouse,” Guillén gets to show off a variety of funny voices and sing a tune or two. On “What We Do in the Shadows,” he plays Guillermo De la Cruz, a servant to a group of very different vampires.

The double duty Guillén is doing gives him twice as many opportunities to talk with fans. He has been very active at conventions to talk about “What We Do in the Dark” because the majority of that cast lives in England.

Guillén has been approached countless times by young Latinx fans – dressed in Goth wear – with tears in their eyes. They are so thankful that he has given them representation that they never had. He always comes away from such encounters knowing that is why he pushes so hard as an actor.

It’s not an easy job being a role model. Being involved with such a diversity of roles keeps Guillén on his toes.

“Everyone thinks that doing voice work is easy but it is not,” Guillén says. “It is hard to be able to use only your vocal cords to display every emotion possible. If I don’t do my job right then the audience won’t understand what emotion I am trying to get across.

“I will come home more exhausted after doing a three-hour recording session as compared to a 12-hour session in front of the camera. I do sleep like a baby because I am very proud of the work that we do.”

One reason the voice work is so draining is that “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” is a high energy show. Each word and syllable has to be delivered in an upbeat manner to make sure it is holding the attention of the preschool audience.

The series features Mickey Mouse and friends – known as the Sensational Six – going on adventures of all types to unique worlds that inspire the imagination. It’s Funny that helps them on their way. The first season of “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” can currently be seen on Hulu, Disney+ and Disney Now. Work has started on the second season of the animated series.

The two roles are just the latest in a strong resume of acting jobs Guillén has put together in a short amount of time. His previous credits include “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “The Magicians,” “The Internship,” “Truth or Dare,” “Little America,” “The Thundermans” and “Raising Hope.” His voice can also be heard in the feature film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” scheduled to be released in theaters at Christmas.

Guillén is particularly excited about his role in the superhero film “Blue Beetle” as it again gives him a chance to be a role model because the Blue Beetle will be the first Mexican-American superhero in a feature film.

Nothing compares to the massive amount of fun he’s having with Mickey Mouse.

“I was talking to the director and producers about this idea that the house can turn into everything. It can be a balloon, a castle, a pirate ship,” Guillén says. “We are teaching that imagination is the most important thing.

“The limitations are endless. You can think of anything and be anything. I think that is what I really love about the stories with ‘Mickey Mouse Funhouse.’ We are telling kids your imagination can take you anywhere you want to go.”

Guillén can not only be heard but also seen when the fourth season of “What We Do in the Shadows” debuts July 12 on FX.