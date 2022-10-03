Academy Award-nominated Stanley Nelson and Lynne Robinson have produced films that will debut on PBS that look at the impact of two of the most important names in American history. “Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom” premieres at 10 p.m. Oct. 4 while “Becoming Frederick Douglass” debuts at 10 p.m. Oct. 11. Both will be available on Valley PBS.

“Harriet Tubman” is the portrait of the woman known as a conductor of the Underground Railroad who repeatedly risked her own life and freedom to liberate others from slavery. The film goes beyond the legend of Tubman to explore what motivated her to become one of the greatest freedom fighters in our nation’s history. The film is narrated by Emmy Award-winning actor Alfre Woodard.

“Becoming Frederick Douglass” looks at how a man born into slavery became one of the most prominent statesmen and influential voices for democracy in American history. The documentary explores how Douglass controlled his own image and narrative, embracing photography as a tool for social justice, and the role he played in securing the right to freedom and complete equality for African Americans. The film features Wendell Pierce as the voice of Douglass.

Nelson considers it very fortunate Woodard and Pierce agreed to be part of the project.

“Alfre Woodard is just an incredible actress. We were looking around for who might just be a great voice as a narrator. We knew from the very beginning that we had to have a narrator on the ‘Harriet Tubman’ film and that probably we could do ‘Frederick Douglas’ without a narrator, using his own words,” Nelson says. “When Wendell Pierce, the great actor who’s going to be on Broadway starting in the fall in ‘Death of a Salesman,” agreed to do it, we just knew we had a great voice.

“One of the things that he said to me early on when we started talking about Frederick Douglass’s voice, is he said, usually people, when they read Frederick Douglass, they kind of shout and scream and have his voice in anger. I want to do it in a different way.”

The filmmakers were able to give Pierce plenty of dialogue because they had so much actual material from Douglass through his numerous speeches. The problem the team faced was having too much material and trying to decide which words to use and which could be left out.

What the team faced with the visual elements of the film was trying to find enough images of Tubman to use in the production. They were only able to find eight-10 photographs of Tubman and they were taken after the Civil War when she was older.

Creating the visuals for Douglass was the opposite.

Nelson says, “You know, he’s talked about as the most photographed man of the 19th century. There’s a lot of photographs of Frederick Douglass. But one of the things that happens so many times, you know, in old photography is the photos are when people go to a photographic studio and they sit there and they’re dressed.

“That was part of what Frederick Douglass was. That he wanted to project a certain image. He wanted to really project just through photographs, just through his eyes, just through his look that he was a man and he was the equal of anybody in the world and this country.”

Working on both films at the same times allowed the production team to use the same experts in both films. This helped because they were working on the documentaries during the COVID restrictions.

One of the main objectives of the filmmakers was to show the intelligence of both Douglass and Tubman. Dr. Kate Clifford Larson, the author of Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman, is one of the experts who offered insight into Tubman’s skills.

“She was a genius. She was brilliant, and she was an entrepreneur,” Larson says. “There’s evidence right there, that she negotiated with her enslaver to pay him $60 a year and she hired herself out and earned extra money and bought two head of oxen so she could earn even more money, with the hopes, I have no doubt, of trying to purchase her own freedom which was foiled when her enslaver died and the estate was in debt.

“But she was brilliant from the time that she was a child, and we need to recognize that. And even though she didn’t write letters and leave great speeches behind, she was a genius and we should look at her that way.”

Both films will stream simultaneously with broadcast and be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.