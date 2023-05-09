Harold Perrineau – who dealt with a lot of metaphors, similes and weird twists with the TV series “Lost” – has found himself in a similar situation with “From.” The MGM+ series revolves around a small town where those who end up inside the city limits soon discover they can never leave.

The decision Perrineau had to make to play his character of Boyd Stevens was whether to just react to the nightmarish world in a very real way or play into the metaphor that the town represents how we all reach a point in our lives where we feel stuck.

He opted to do both.

“I can’t look at it as a sci-fi or horror story,” Perrineau says. “If I do that, then I will be doing a prescribed reaction. And so, when I am reading the script, I can look at it as being what it was like in the last two years of the pandemic.

“I can look at it as we are afraid of these monsters that are out there and none of us know where they come from or what they do. Then when I go to work, I become personally responsible for coming up with how I would react to each situation.”

What his character is dealing with is the unwilling residents of this small town who are fighting to maintain a sense of normalcy while looking for a way to escape. At the same time, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest that include the creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

The first season of “From” is one of the top 10 most watched TV shows and continues to rank as one of MGM+’s top three most watched series. Season two has started and hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge. Life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers.

“From” executive producer Jeff Pinker explains the new characters give the viewers a chance to see how those who have already been living in the town deal with this big change. But, the big difference between the first and second season is that because of the feedback they got from the audience, the show will be less about the mysteries and more about exploring how the residents – such as Perrineau’s character – are dealing with this strange world.

Much of what is happening in “From” is a secret to Perrineau. He did need to know a few things before he started the first season, especially when it came to the relationship between his character and his son.

“With the second season, I didn’t need to know anything because we established everything in the first season,” Perrineau says. “In this second season, it is all coming out. It is like you are on a roller coaster and the wind is in your face. It is all coming at you.”

Perrineau has been able to handle the twists and weird turns of “From” because of the years he spent on “Lost.” That series about passengers who survive a plane crash went from the normal to the weird to the unexplainable. He was also in the mind-bending “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions.”

There have also been some very normal roles for Perrineau including a run on “The Rookie” plus roles on “CSI:NY,” “Georgia” and “The Good Doctor.” He was also in the original stage production of “Fame.”

Perrineau grew up knowing that he wanted to be an actor. Once that happened, he became very comfortable with whether the character is taking a linear path or wandering into a variety of mental mazes.

“If I am doing a movie, I really like to know what is happening from beginning to the end unless it is a case where we are doing some improvising,” Perrineau says. “With television you really have to be loose with it.

“I learned that early on when I did ‘Oz.’ [series creator] Tom Fontana would walk up and say, ‘Here’s what’s happening now.’ And I would go ‘What?’ And so, I learned that in television – because you are playing the long game – that creativity moves and shifts. So, I have to be loose with that.”

Perrineau laughs and adds that it really is a good thing that he doesn’t have any idea what secrets “From” is hiding. He is certain that he would give something away.

Along with Perrineau the ensemble cast of “From” includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot and Avery Konrad. Joining the cast for season two are Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons and Deborah Grover.

Season one and two of “From” are available through the streaming service of MGM+ and on Amazon Prime Video.