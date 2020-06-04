‘Harley Quinn,’ ‘Shirley’ top week of new entertainment options

Those looking for some new entertainment either to beat the heat or to face the quarantine should check out a new animated series being released on DVD and Blu-ray or a movie available through digital platforms.

“Harley Quinn: The Complete First Season” Grade 3 stars: The growing popularity of Harley Quinn continues with this VERY adult animated offering. The subject matter and language definitely make this a very unique production.

The series starts as Harley Quinn (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker. She’s ready to be the boss and attempts to make Gotham City her own as the criminal Queenpin.

She gets some help from Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs. The big plan for Harley is to get a seat at the biggest table in villainy – the Legion of the Doom. At the same time, she’s dealing with Batman (Diedrich Bader), Commissioner Gordon (Christopher Meloni) and her jealous ex.

This is a fun series especially when it comes to the clever writing. Just keep in mind that the series is for a more mature audience.

The DVD set includes 13 episodes.

“Shirley” Grade 3 stars: Noted horror writer Shirley Jackson (Elisabeth Moss) is on the verge of writing her masterpiece. This changes when newlyweds Fred (Logan Lerman) and Rose (Odessa Young) move into her home.

Shirley’s routine is disrupted plus the new people in the house makes the tensions between Shirley and her philandering husband even more explosive. That tension is not limited to the married couple but involves everyone in the house.

The film, based on the life of the real author, has the most sexual, emotional and psychological tension since “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” was released in 1966. The key to how well this works is the performance by Moss as a writer on the thin edge between genius and insanity.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of June 2

“Watchman: An HBO Limited Series”: The premium cable series is set in an alternate history where superheroes are treated as outlaws.

“Working Man”: Life-long factory worker searches for purpose after his plant closes.

“Robert the Bruce”: Robert the Bruce crowns himself King and takes the cause of Scotland’s freedom as his own.

“Wild Kratts: Around the World Adventures”: Chris and Martin Kratt go on twenty creature rescues.

“Extra Ordinary”: Woman agrees to help a musician sell his soul to get fame and fortune.

“Jaws 45th Anniversary Limited Edition”: The shark film from Steven Spielberg is being released on 4K Ultra HD for the first time.

“Homosaywhat”: A look at the origins of homophobia against men that became institutionalized in the 1950s and how that continues to negatively affect all genders and sexualities to this day.

“Abe”: Young boy uses his passion for cooking to help his warring relatives come together on common ground in the form of delicious food.

“Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – Our Promise: A Brand New Day”: Kumiko must mentor the concert band’s troublesome first years.

“1 Angry Black Man”: College student tries to deal with the aftermath of being arrested for a crime he didn’t commit.

“1BR”: Woman discovers there is something weird about the apartment she has just rented.

“The Blackout: Invasion Earth”: Something is destroying all life on the planet.

“Witches in the Woods”: Snowboarding trip turns into efforts to survive the night.

Available on streaming platforms

“Becky”: Becky (Lulu Wilson) is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (Joel McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect but things go immediately bad. Available June 5.

“The Carol Burnett Show”: All 11 seasons of the television variety show are available for viewing on streaming platforms such as Comcast Xfinity, Xumo, YouTube and Amazon Fire.