‘Hanna’ latest strong character for Mireille Enos

(KGET) — The second season of the Amazon Prime Video series “Hanna” has featured a big change in the life of the title character. The feature film on which the streaming production is based and the first season focused heavily on Hanna’s (Esmé Creed-Miles) relationship with her father.

New episodes has 15-year-old Hanna risking her freedom to rescue her friend Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince) from the Utrax assassin program, now run by John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney). She finds help in the unlikely form of her previous nemesis, CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos), becomes a mother figure who must protect both herself and Hanna from the ruthless organization.

“My little daughter asked me if now I am the good guy,” Enos says. “It’s a good question. If Marissa has a moral compass, it is quite small. The truth is she is willing to do whatever to accomplish her goal.

“In season one, her goal was to eliminate Hanna. And in season two, it has now shifted to protecting her. But she still does terrible things to accomplish that goal. But, now it is in defense of our heroine.”

The evaluation Enos makes of the change her character has made this season is that the decision to protect Hanna is the most positive choice the character has ever made. The change in direction has created some internal confusion that Enos gets to play and that’s a good thing because it makes Marissa a more textured role for Enos to play.

Enos adds, “She is a person who is attempting to find happiness and she just keeps failing at it. Her goal of saving Hanna is her next attempt to feel something other than empty.”

The change should not come as a big surprise to those who saw the first season. Enos praises series creator and writer for putting in glimpses of Marissa’s home life in season one that created a foundation for the choices she makes in season two.

Good writing is nothing new for the Kansas City native having earned Golden Globe, Emmy and Critics Choice Award nominations for her portrayal of Detective Sarah Linden on AMC’s “The Killing.” She also starred in the feature film “World War Z” with Brad Pitt.

She starred in the 2016 ABC drama “The Catch” and in 2019, Enos was seen in the Amazon and BBC six-part series, “Good Omens” portraying War, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Her big break in television came in the form of her supporting role in the HBO drama “Big Love” from 2007-2010.

The constant of the roles Enos plays is that they tend to be very strong women. She’s happy to get those kind of roles but it hasn’t been a career plan.

“One job ends and then there is this sea in front of you of what is the next story going to be,” Enos says. “I think it would be very interesting to tell a story about somebody broken or is giddy and joyful. But, those aren’t the stories that show up.

“The only control I really have over this journey is that when something speaks to me I say yes. There was enough in Marissa that I was curious about to take on another strong woman.”

The element of strong versus weak is key to “Hanna.” The series has always looked at how nature or nurture help form a person. Hanna was pushed into being strong by a father determined to give her the skills to survive. The new season offers a different influence on Hanna’s life through the character played by Enos.

Enos has taken the acting skills she developed over the years to survive in an acting world that can be very brutal. The only thing she hasn’t been able to use from her own life as the mother of two is with the motherly way Marissa acts.

She laughs and says, “The way Marissa is a mother is VERY different.”

