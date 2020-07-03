“Hanna” and “The Family Business” now streaming

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – This weekend is the Fourth of July and that means you will have some free time before the fireworks start. I have tracked down a couple of series that are launching second seasons that will go well with the holidays.

There are real fireworks with the second season of “Hanna” on the Amazon Prime Network. The streaming series is based on the 2011 film that starred Sasha Ronan.

Esme Creed-Miles has taken over the role as the teenager who has been trained since she was old enough to walk by her ex-CIA father. Hanna will need all her survival skills to take on a program that is creating assassins.

The second season has Hanna risking her freedom to rescue her friend Clara from the Utrax assassin program. Hanna finds help in the unlikely form of a previous nemesis who must protect both herself and Hanna from the ruthless organization she once trusted.

The series is actually better than the movie as it really focuses on the strong female characters.

The other series starting its second season is “The Family Business.” You can find it on the streaming service of BET-plus.

The second season of the series based on Carl Weber’s work continues to follow the Duncan family as they look to further solidify their position as a leading faction in the New York underworld.

This show is similar to “Breaking Bad” in that the central characters are involved in a deadly and violent world but at the end of the day are motivated by family. At the center is the patriarch played by Ernie Hudson. This extremely versatile actor shows that he can handle playing tough guy roles. His character is like J.R. Ewing from “Dallas” if he were on steroids.

This is a strong series but not for the whole family.