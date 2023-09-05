Work will continue on the “Last of Us” attraction for Universal Studios Hollywood until the Sept. 7 opening. (Photo by Rick Bentley)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Universal Studios Hollywood has scared park visitors every Halloween since 2006 with Halloween Horror Nights. The spooky attractions have been based on both classic and new tales of terror from the big screen and television.

One of the new attractions for this year’s event at the Southern California theme park starting Sept. 7 makes history as it will be the first that is entirely based on a video game. The terrifying trek through a darkened maze for “The Last of Us” stop on Horror Nights is based on the 2013 action-adventure game developed by Naughty Dog and released through Sony.

The game has spawned a popular TV series but Hollywood Horror Nights Creative Director/exec producer John Murdy explains that the work was started on the attraction before the series started. It takes more than a year to design an attraction, write the script, train the actors and finalize all of the details.

“This is unique,” Murdy says standing just outside the entrance to the attraction. “The closest we ever came was a decade ago was the ‘Silent Hill’ attraction. But that was 80% the movie and 20% the videogame. In this case, it is 100% of the video game.”

The video game follows Joel Miller, a smuggler who is escorting the teenage Ellie across a post-apocalyptic United States. A deadly mutated fungus has turned humans into killer creatures known as Runners, Stalkers, Clickers and Bloaters.

When Murdy and his team met with Neil Druckman, the designer of the video game, he was adamant that the attraction use the Pittsburgh setting. Just like in the game, Joel and Ellie find an abandoned military building. Park visitors will be with them as they fight to survive while making their way through the facility.

Murdy continues the tour through the attraction pointing out that one of the big challenges was having enough fake green plants. Past attractions have used a large amount of dead and decaying plants but there has been little call for as much greenery as there is for the “Last of Us” attraction.

The attraction features actors portraying the two main figures from the video game. To keep the experience as close to the actual game as possible, the original voice actors – Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson – recorded all the dialogue for the attraction. The studio was also able to use all the original sound effects in recreating the video game.

Murdy watched hours of people playing the game online to prepare for creating the attraction. This was necessary to make sure every detail in the attraction matches what is in the Sony Playstation game that Murdy calls “the ‘Citizen Kane’ of video games.

“I watched a 12-hour playthrough video which is every possible iteration of the game,” Murdy says. “And then we worked very closely with Naughty Dog who provided us with files and artwork that you will see throughout the house.

“Even though we set it in Pittsburgh there will be some elements that didn’t show up in that part of the game. Bloaters don’t show up in that part of the game but that is a huge thing that the fans want to see.”

In the light of day, it is easy to see the nooks and crannies where creatures from the game will be hidden. Once it gets dark, there will only be dim lighting to see all the parts of the attraction based on the game. It is all designed to scare visitors as they continue walking to the exit and on to the next part of Halloween Horror Nights.

This year’s other new attractions also include “The Exorcist: Believer” that has been inspired by the new Universal Pictures film and “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count” based on the USA and SYFY channel series. One attraction is going old school as “Universal Monsters: Unmasked” features characters who are part of Universal Studio’s legacy of iconic cinematic monsters.

Not all the attractions are new. A fan favorite is returning this year with the “Stranger Things” haunted house.

Once again, Grammy Award-winning musician, Slash, is collaborating with Universal Studios Hollywood on an original score for the west coast version of the “Universal Monsters: Unmasked” haunted house.

Universal Studios Hollywood offers a variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, the premium R.I.P. Tour, the new Early Access Ticket, which provides access to select haunted houses prior to the scheduled event opening (starting at 5:30 p.m., subject to change), and the Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights from Sept. 7 through Oct. 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com. Due to popular demand, event nights are expected to sell out and tickets should be purchased in advance.