Guy Ritchie has directed some very entertaining films over the years from “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” to “Wrath of Man.” He often has shown a tendency to be a little freehanded with his direction and free flowing with his scripts.

None of that happens in his latest offering, “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant.” It is a tight drama that looks at the war in Afghanistan in 2018 and its aftermath that works on multiple levels and is so finely written that it flows from beginning to end.

United States Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) needs a new Afghan interpreter after his last one is killed. He hires Ahmed (Dar Salim) despite rumblings that Ahmed may be a little difficult.

It is a good thing the interpreter is not afraid to take matters into his own hands as he takes action after an ambush kills everyone but Ahmed and Kinney. The soldier is so injured that Ahmed must find a way to get him back to the base despite the fact they are a top target for the Taliban.

The reason the film works so well is that Ritchie has structured the film in three acts. It starts with the war in Afghanistan presented as a tense war drama filled with relentless action sequences. If the film had stopped after one hour, “The Covenant” would have been mentioned in the same breath as top combat films such as “Platoon” and “The Hurt Locker.”

But there are two more equally powerful parts.

In the middle of “The Covenant,” it transforms into a story of survival. Salim (“Game of Thrones”) skillfully gets across the pain and fear he is facing trying to get Kinley back to safety. Ritchie was smart in allowing the deeply physical aspects of this journey to tell the story instead of resorting to unnecessary lines of dialogue to explain what the moviegoer can plainly see.

Ritchie uses the third act as an explanation point for the film. Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given the safe passage to America that was promised to all of those who worked as interpreters. Ahmed’s heroic efforts have made him the most hated man by the Taliban and he and his family only survive by continuously moving.

Kinley’s efforts to save them through diplomatic channels fails and he decides the only solution is to return to Afghanistan to help them escape. It is a debt he must repay.

The final act has a few bumps and bruises when it comes to the rescue mission but that doesn’t distract from what is the major strength of the final act. Ritchie offers a very hard and direct look at the importance of not going back on promises. When there is a debt – whether it be between two people or two countries – the only honorable thing is to make things right.

Good movies that deal with war are full of action whether it be a production based on actual events such as “Tora, Tora, Tora” or fictional tales set against real conflict such as “Blackhawk Down.” Great stories of war are those who blend the action with very human stories such as “All Quiet on the Western Front” or “Flags of Our Fathers.”

“The Covenant” reaches a great level through the action at the front of the film and the performances by Gyllenhaal and Salim. They have a natural chemistry that makes them come across as brothers in arms despite their vast background differences.

It has been 18 years since Gyllenhaal made the military movie “Jarhead.” His work in “The Covenant” shows a maturity that he has developed with each role since then. In “Jarhead” he looked like he was playing Army but, in this effort, he gives the role a deep authenticity.

Ritchie shows his own maturity with “The Covenant.” He has always been a talented writer and director, but it is as if all those productions were helping him find the confidence that he needed to make this offerings strong on so many levels.

A “covenant” is a pact, pledge or promise. “Guy Ritchie’s the Covenant” is so strong, a covenant should be made to go see it.

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

Grade: A-

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dar Salim, Antony Starr, Emily Beecham, Alexander Ludwig.

Directors: Guy Ritchie

Rated: R for action sequences, drug use, violence, language.

Running time: 123 minutes.