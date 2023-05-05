“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” – the third and what will probably be the last film in the franchise – comes with a much darker edge than the previous two movies. And no matter what future projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have in store for the band of rogue heroes, the group will never be the same.

The latest installment has the team on a mission to save Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper). It is discovered after he is injured that a failsafe chip that keeps them from operating has been implanted inside him. If the team can’t find a way to bypass this safeguard, Rocket will die.

Director/writer James Gunn uses this as a starting point for two very different storylines. There is the very familiar action part of the tale where the team must deal with the latest egomaniacal bad guy. In this case, it is the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), who goes around the galaxy creating what he considers to be perfect worlds.

He was behind what becomes the second part of the tale, the backstory for Rocket. The way the High Evolutionary has been creating his worlds is by manipulating the genes and DNA in animals to give them humanlike qualities.

Rocket was one of those experiments years ago. He was put through tortuous operations to turn him into the most inventive creation by the High Evolutionary.

Gunn weaves a story with Rocket that is as horrifying as it is heartwarming. There seems to be an endless parade of animals being tortured or mutilated all in the name of creating a brave new world. Rocket’s growth intellectually and socially makes for the best moments in the movie.

The action keeps shifting back to the very familiar type of action film that Gunn has done much better in the past. Gunn knows how to stage big action scenes but by this point in the long-running world of comic book inspired movies, massive computer-generated fight scenes no longer have the same powerful punch.

What has made “Guardians” different is the clever writing. “Vol. 3” is filled with the same dry and over-the-top humor that has allowed the “Guardians” to be the comic relief in the MCU. At this point the jokes are very predictable.

There are also some major weaknesses with the script. There is never a clear answer given to why Gamora (Zoe Saldana) survived what appeared to be a certain death in “Avengers: Infinity War.” Gamora is back but she is not the same Gamora – but maybe she is. With Gamora, Gunn never really tries to iron out the writing problems.

“Vol. 3” also suffers from what feels like a dustpan effect. There are a lot of story moments and characters thrown into the mix. The most notable is the appearance of the powerful but childlike Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) who was teased in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” released in 2017.

He has a place in the “Guardians” world but “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” comes across like a curtain call for some of the team. Warlock’s weak appearance just cuts into their time.

The same can be said for the arrival of the Ravagers with Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone) as their leader. Their appearance is just part of the confusion surrounding the recent history of Gamora.

There’s more. Gunn has written in Cosmo (voiced by Maria Bakalova), the Russian space-traveling dog with psychic powers, and Howard the Duck (Seth Green). Both just muddy up a story that already is dealing with problems.

Gunn’s last big decision was to make this the most adult of all the “Guardians” movies. There is more profanity used and the cruelty level in terms of the animals is more than intense. The film has been given a PG-13 rating but it is a very hard version of that grade.

The third offering in a film series needs to be different so as not come across as a rehashing of what has come before. There is a line where change to be refreshed and to get away from the core of what made the first two work is very thin. Gunn drifts back and forth over the line but ends up making a film that works more often than it doesn’t.

It should not have to be said at this point but please note there is a good reason to stay through the closing credits.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Grade: B-

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff.

Director: James Gunn

Rated: PG-13 for action sequences, thematic elements, strong language

Running time: 150 minutes.