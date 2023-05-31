The new animated series “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai” is a bit of a reunion for Ming-Na Wen and BD Wong as they both worked as voice talents in the 1998 feature film “Mulan.” The latest project featuring them is the production that launched May 23 on the streaming service Max.

Recording sessions for animated films generally have the artists working alone. But, Wen and Wong got to do a few of their recording sessions together for “Mulan.”

“It was really wonderful that we got to do that and really rare, I was told,” Wong says. “We were going to be in a recording session together and can cut each other off. Like Ming says, we got to know each other’s rhythms over the years as we got to work together quite a few times.”

They did not get to share a booth during the recordings for “Gremlins” because it was during the COVID pandemic. Wong was on the East Coast and Wen was on the West Coast during all of their “Gremlins” sessions.

Recording sessions are nothing new for Wen as her resume is full of credits for animated projects such as “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Sofia the First,” “We Bare Bears” and “Phineas and Ferb.” “Mulan” was the first voiceover work for her.

“Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai” is a prequel to the feature film and is set in 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo (AJ LoCascio). Sam Wing (Izaac Wang) – who will be the future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 “Gremlins” film – accepts the task to take Gizmo back home.

Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle (Gabrielle Nevaeh). Their biggest threat is the power-hungry industrialist Riley Greene (Matthew Rhys) and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Wen plays Hon Wing, the very adventurous mom of Sam. It makes sense her character would be part of the action as Wen has been drawn to strong characters in projects such as “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”

“I just love the fact that they have taken a film that was a massive hit and transferred it into the 1920s in Shanghai,” Wen says. “Hon is a very modern woman in a lot of ways.

“Being a mom myself it was easy shoes to fill.”

Executive producer Tze Chun explains the decision to set the series 60 years before events in the Joe Dante movie was to show the mystical nature of the Mogwai better and to give them an environment that would lend itself to beautiful animation.

“The original ‘Gremlins’ movies tell this iconic story of a boy and his pet. We don’t know much about Mr. Wing in the movies and we wanted to go back and unwind that to show that origin story,” Chun says. “We see the adventures they went on and the monsters that they slayed.”

Wong has followed a similar acting path to Wen. In recent years he has worked on dark action shows such as “The X-Files,” “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” “Gotham” and “Mr. Robot.” He was excited to get the chance to play Sam’s father because his character has deep relationships.

He points out that a lot of the roles he plays are characters who come and go in a scene. They are important to the overall story but have not given him many opportunities to be part of a family.

“As I have gotten older, I have gotten into being more than just a science-y kind of person,” Wong says. “I like playing something that someone can recognize in themself.”

The 1984 feature film “Gremlins” introduced the strange world of the Mogwai through a cuddly creature named Gizmo. They came with a set of rules that included feeding habits and the dangers of getting them wet.

Wen didn’t have to get up to speed on the rules as she recalls how she saw the film while she was in college. The self-described nerd admits that she was a big fan of anything science fiction, especially the work of Steven Spielberg who was the executive producer of “Gremlins.”

She was delighted when she saw the movie that it dealt with the Chinese Mogwai, which were parts of the stories she grew up hearing. Although it didn’t focus heavily on mythology and became a dark comedy, Wen became a fan of the film.

There never were any concerns by the executive producers in putting together the cast of voice actors as that was the easiest part of the entire process. Executive producer Brendan Hay points out that every actor they approached to work on the project jumped at the chance.

The new Max series features an all-star cast of voice actors that also includes James Hong and Matthew Rhys in the first season of 10 episodes that run 22 minutes each. Along with the regular voice cast members, the series also features notable guest stars including Zach Galligan who starred as Billy Peltzer in the original “Gremlins” films. Additional guest voices in this first season will include Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei and Bowen Yang.