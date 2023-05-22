The 1984 feature film “Gremlins” introduced the strange world of the Mogwai through a cuddly creature named Gizmo. They came with a set of rules that included feeding habits and the dangers of getting them wet.

Except for the 1990 sequel, there has not been much news in regard to the Mogwai. That changes May 23 when the streaming service of Max will launch the animated “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.” It features an all-star cast of voice actors that includes Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong and Matthew Rhys in the first season of 10 episodes that run 22 minutes each.

“Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai” is a prequel to the feature films and is set in 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo (AJ LoCascio). Sam Wing (Izaac Wang) – who will be the future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 “Gremlins” film – accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home.

That takes them on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle (Gabrielle Nevaeh). Their biggest threat is the power-hungry industrialist Riley Greene (Rhys) and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Executive producer Tze Chun explains the decision to set the series 60 years before events in the Joe Dante movie was to show the mystical nature of the Mogwai better and to give them an environment that would lend itself to beautiful animation.

“The original ‘Gremlins’ movies tell this iconic story of a boy and his pet. We don’t know much about Mr. Wing in the movies and we wanted to go back and unwind that to show that origin story,” Chun says. “We see the adventures they went on and the monsters that they slayed.”

The task in creating the scripts was to decide how much information to put into the animated series. It has been more than four decades since “Gremlins” was released but the movie has a strong base that already knows all the rules of the Mogwai.

They also had to take into consideration there will be some who come to their production who don’t know the films. They needed to be educated without boring the diehard fans. Chun points out the writing process was made a little easier by the fact everyone involved with the new animated series is a fan of the films.

“In some ways we were trying to create a show that would appeal to us and that we wished we would have had when we were growing up,” Chun says. “I think there has been a real thirst and hunger for more Gremlins and more Gizmo.

“As we were creating the show, that was really our guiding light. How do we tell a story that is not pandering but would just bring us joy.”

Once the story was determined, the team had to decide the style of animation to be used. The one thing the team wanted to do was to keep the handmade look that was established in the feature films where puppets were used to give the Gremlins life.

The solution was to create a look where the characters are created through computers, but the backgrounds have a more two-dimensional look. That allowed the animators to layer on different textures to make the backgrounds as lush looking as possible.

Chun and executive producer Brendan Hay admit there was a lot of pressure on them because there is such a huge fan base for the franchise. They were constantly worried about making a major mistake.

The team was able to move forward on the project by setting aside any concerns and embracing the fact they were bringing back a franchise that has been collecting dust for more than 40 years.

Hay says, “One of the things that’s freeing about ‘Gremlins’ is that it is OK to mess things up when dealing with creatures whose driving instinct is to mess things up. One of the things that you can take away from the original films is to embrace chaos.

“I don’t want to dishonor anything because the movies have meant so much to me. On the other hand, if you are having a good time with Mogwai, then it will show on screen. Basically, the essence of the Mogwai is to have a good time all the time.”

There never were any concerns in putting together the cast of voice actors as that was the easiest part of the entire process. Hay points out that every actor they approached to work on the project jumped at the chance.

Along with the regular voice cast members, the series also features notable guest stars including Zach Galligan who starred as Billy Peltzer in the original “Gremlins” films. Additional guest voices in this first season will include Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei and Bowen Yang.