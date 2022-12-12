Anne Leonhard (left) and Harriet Robin are two of the judging Grannies on “Baking It.” (Photo courtesy of NBC/Universal)

Judges for reality competition shows come in all shapes and sizes. In the case of the Peacock series “Baking It,” the panel passing judgement features the golden girls of the culinary world. Four very opinionated women – known collectively as the Grannies – are the judging panel in the reality cooking competition show.

The second season of “Baking It” – hosted by Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler– launches today (Dec. 12)on the streaming service with new episodes being made available weekly through Jan. 9. If you do not subscribe to Peacock, a special edition of “Baking It” will be broadcast at 10 p.m. Dec. 12 on NBC.

The four Grannies include Harriet Robin, Norma Zager, Sherri Williams and Anne Leonhard. It is the same panel of Grannies who judged the first season of the series.

The title of Granny is not just an honorary one for judging in the case of Leonhard as the longtime New Orleans resident has five grandchildren. Plus, the teacher and author was exposed to cooking through her French grandmother. Leonhard not only passed down her culinary skills to her three children but she spent years teaching cooking classes in the Big Easy.

Leonhard is certain food became more important in her life when she got married.

“My momma was a good cook but it wasn’t fancy. We didn’t go out to eat a lot. I called my momma the leftover queen because she was real good about reusing her food,” Leonhard says. “My husband’s family would go out to eat more often and his momma did fancier things than my momma did.

“My husband appreciated good food more than I did and then I developed an appreciation for it too.”

Leonhard is certain there is one big reason she was selected to be part of the judging panel. She proudly admits that she is very outspoken.

One area where Leon is the most vocal is the use of spices as she tends to favor food that delivers a strong kick. But, she looks past her own preferences when it comes to the final judging.

“Harriet and I are both Cajuns and so we like a little kick but I know not everybody else does,” Leonhard says. “But I will say that if this was mine I would put a little more cayenne in it.”

Through the competition and her days teaching cooking classes, the one thing Leonhard noticed the most was the failure to taste and season food properly. Those taking her classes would be shocked at the amount of season Leonhard would use but her defense was that most people just don’t season their food enough.

“I’m not looking for kick all the time but I am looking for some flavor,” Leonhard says.

Taste is important but Leonhard points out that presentation plays just as big a part in the judging. There is one part of the cooking process where Leonhard is certain there are no limits and that is the use of butter. She was excited about the judging because all of the contestants used ample butter in their dishes.

Leonhard laughs and explains that while she could eat her weight in icing, she had to learn how to pace herself during the judging. Because there are multiple dishes to be judged, she learned it was wise to only take a few bites.

Those whipping up the dishes for the NBC special are different from the everyday cooks who normally compete. Rudolph and Poehler have invited some celebrity friends to show off their culinary skills and win money for their favorite charities.

They include: Kristen Bell cooking Austrian Schaumrollen and Pickle Soup; Nicole Richie preparing Sticky Apple Cake; Vegan Banana Pudding Cake made by self-proclaimed “Cake Architect” JB Smoove; and Venezuelan Hallacas made by Fred Armisen.

Leonhard has never had a problem speaking her mind but she has found the judging a little challenging. Everyone who has competed – celebrity or not – has come with a certain degree of cooking talent.

“It’s really difficult to tell them you just didn’t cut it,” Leonhard says. “Sometimes you just got it and sometimes you don’t get it.”

And, the degree of skills can vary from round to round. She recalls a team last year who created a dish she thought looked like it could have been on the cover of Southern Living magazine. In the next contest, that team turned in one of the worst performances.

The Grannies do not get to watch the baking process and Leonhard is OK with that. She would not want to be swayed by the personalities of the competitors in making her final evaluation of the dishes.

Leonhard knows from having been on a cooking show that the biggest factor in what can make or bake a dish is the time element.

“It’s dreadful especially if something goes wrong,” Leonhard says.

And if things go wrong, the Grannies will be there to point out the mistakes.