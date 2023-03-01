There is a reason that the NBC comedy “Grand Crew” – returning for a second season starting 8:30 p.m. March 3 – comes across as feeling more like a reflection of life than a situation comedy. Each story involving the friends who hang out and drink wine is based on a true life situation.

Writer/ producer/director Phil Augusta Jackson says, “Oftentimes the themes that we cover in the show are related to real life dealing with relationships, friendships and things of that nature. Sometimes it’s a direct correlation and it’s quite literally pulled from the pages of the lives of the people in the writers’ room.

“But oftentimes it’s just conversations and things that we find interesting and things that we feel like will resonate with the broader audience. So, it’s a little bit of a mix of both, but the show itself was inspired by my real life. So, when in doubt, it’s just looking for some kind of truth and honesty and something either myself or the folks in the writers’ or our actors have gone through in real life.”

The responsibility of telling these tales anchored in truth falls to Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart and Grasie Mercedes. As Noah, Nicky, Sherm, Anthony, Wyatt and Fay, they continue navigating the ups and downs of life and love while finding humor in it all, always leaning on each other along the way.

Jackson stresses that it is because the cast is so talented that they can tackle deeper issues than the usual 30-minute TV comedy fodder. One storyline in the new season will look at how a spouse deals with the death of their partner.

Byer points out that despite the serious aspects of such a situation, the writers managed to find a way to find humor.

Kellum says, “I think all the characters get a little bit more room to delve deeper into each other, to grow, and see how our dynamics play off each other. So we definitely explore that.”

Another strength Jackson has found with his cast is that no matter how they are paired, they all find great chemistry together. Now that the show has been given a second season, he will be able to keep trying new combinations.

“Grand Crew” has given the all-Black cast the opportunity to be the center of the storylines rather than just being a minority friend added to the cast. Tart jokes he has been a minority friend on at least 40 shows with a predominantly white cast.

He loves to work no matter if he is a supporting player or one of the main stars. What he has found weird is that in almost every case, he played a character named Gary or Carl.

He loves that “Grand Crew” is giving him a chance to be judged on his personality and not just by his skin tone.

Echo Kellum – whose first TV credit was in 1999 – has seen some positive changes in the entertainment world when it comes to inclusion. He stresses a lot of work remains to be done but at least things appear headed in the right direction including having the right barbers on set.

“On all the shows I was on prior to the last couple of years, I would have to go off‑site to get my hair braided or get a barber or whatever, and I wasn’t reimbursed for those types of things,” Kellum says. “So, it was just a whole thing where I feel like things are getting so much better, and you get to just see more people of color, women of color, all different types of people in these roles, and it feels nice to not have to feel like you have to be the representation of your group or anything like that.

“We are all just kind of allowed to be our own specific thing, and then, we happen to be people of color or things like that.”

The design of “Grand Crew” is a big way to cast a different light on the way minorities are represented on TV. These are friends who hang out at a wine bar dealing with topics such as wine therapy.

Being able to be different goes back to Jackson’s initial commitment to the series.

“The show is deeply personal. So as far as the difficulty in carving out the space, I would say it wasn’t. When in doubt, we kind of do just what we feel is fun and interesting and interesting to talk about,” Jackson says. “I’m very thankful that we have NBC as a platform to do that, which just feels like to be a part of that from even an historical perspective, knowing how I grew up with sitcoms and things of that nature.”