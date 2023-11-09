A so-so movie based on events in the videogame world and a TV series inspired by a classic film and stage production are part of this week’s new DVD and Blu-ray releases.

“Gran Turismo” Grade C+: “Gran Turismo” is the latest “sports” movie based on a true story. How much you want to put it in that genre depends on whether you consider playing video games to be an athletic competition.

The 14th film from Sony Pictures spawned by one of the company’s games is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), a young man from Wales who is considered a failure by his family because he spends his days playing the many versions of the Playstation game – or driving simulator – of Gran Turismo. It all masks his deep passion to drive real cars that seems like a dream.

If the argument to make the videogame into a movie was the hope millions of Gran Turismo fans will think about going to the movies to see the film, that is a much harder point to make. The odds are higher they will just roll up more hours on their Playstation consoles and wait for the movie to be available through their phone or other home electronic device.

“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” Grade D: Paramount+ executives were hoping that Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso and Tricia Fukuhara would be the ones that you want – Ooh-ooh-ooh, the ones that you want. They aren’t. The four stars of the streaming service offering never found the sizzle seen in the film or stage productions of “Grease.”

The musical series takes place four years before the original events in “Grease.” It is 1954, a time before rock ‘n’ roll ruled and before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school. Four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

Weak acting and bad songs make this series a big miss.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Nov. 7

“The Good Fight: The Complete Series”: After a lawyer is forced out of her own law firm, she promptly joins one of Chicago’s pre-eminent law firms. Christine Baranski stars.

“The Miracle Club”: Three generations of close friends win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes.

“Carlos”: Documentary uses new interviews with Carlos Santana and his family alongside archival footage including home video recordings Santana himself made.

“Warhorse One”: Desperate civilian rescue attempt is set in motion shortly after the 2021 withdrawal of the United States military from Afghanistan.

“The Red Shoes: Next Step”: Young woman must confront her emotions and fear to reignite her deep love for dance.

“It Lives Inside”: Young woman must embrace the family culture she had rejected to be able to save her friend.

Available on digital platforms

“The Equalizer 3”: Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) can’t escape his violent life even when he moves to Italy. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Nov. 14.

“Dumb Money”: A regular guy (Paul Dano) makes an investment tip that sends the stock market into chaos.

“The Last Boy on Earth”: In a distant future, an enigmatic boy becomes the central figure in the search for a new hope.

“Ghosts of the Void”: ﻿Spending the night in her car, a newly homeless woman wrestles with exhaustion, her crumbling marriage and the threat of mysterious strangers.

“Christmas at the Holly Day Inn”: Over-achieving executive quits her job before Christmas and travels to her father’s country inn to regain balance.