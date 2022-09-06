Technically, the new Hulu series “Tell Me Lies” is an ensemble story that reveals how relationships change, grow and die over the course of eight years. But, the central players in this turbulent emotional journey based on Carola Lovering’s novel are the characters played by Grace Van Patten and Jackson White.

In the series that launches Sept. 7 on the streaming service, Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (White) meet at college where they discover that these are the formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Their relationship starts like a typical campus romance but swiftly collapses into an addictive entanglement.

Van Patten was convinced working on a project like “Tell Me Lies” was important to do despite all of the emotional and personal demands that would fall on her and White. She initially was very nervous in regards to taking on the role because she would be working so intimately with White.

“Jackson and I, thank god, we’re so comfortable with each other instantly,” Van Patten says. “And also just everyone surrounding us made us feel so safe and comfortable that it made it easy.”

White adds that the only way they were able to handle the work was through the high level of trust they had in each other. It was a trust they established early in the process that included feeling comfortable with each other and always communicating.

Adding to the demands was that the series covers an eight-year arc that runs through the 10 episodes. Because there are jumps backwards and forwards through time, the actors had to make sure they knew exactly where they were in their relationship when each scene started filming.

White says, “You definitely have to grit it out and know where you are in the trajectory of the story. And that changes all the time with these characters. There’s such an evolution of them.

“So much happens in this show in 10 episodes. It’s like they are completely different people over the course of 10 episodes. And it just heightens it. It builds and builds and builds and builds.”

The jumps in time can be large leaps. The show is designed to have gaps to create some mystery in terms of what has happened to these two people during those missing moments.

Van Patten was able to handle all of the demands because she has a long acting resume and comes from a large family of actors. She was most recently seen starring in David E. Kelley’s Hulu limited series, “Nine Perfect Strangers.” Her credits also include “The Sopranos,” “Maniac” and “Under the Silver Moon.”

The acting profession was presented as something glorious to Van Patten when she was growing up. She originally had no plans to make acting her career path.

“I saw it as something I really loved and loved doing in school. And I just didn’t see the consistency of it. I saw how hard it was for actors to actually work and how unpredictable it was,” Van Patten says. “But I think once I got my first job and some sort of door opened up, it only made me want to do it more, because I really loved it and not because of anything else.”

Van Patten was drawn to playing Lucy because the character reminded her of herself when she was 18. She connected with her mindset that vulnerability is a weakness and her fear of connecting because that means there is a chance to be hurt. Van Patten admits she lived her high school years with a wall up but the 25 year old has learned in recent years that being vulnerable and open is the “coolest thing ever and beautiful.”

The acting road for White to get to “Tell Me Lies” includes “The Middle,” “SEAL Team” and “Mrs. Fletcher.” He also has an acting family tree including his mother, Katey Sagal.

The relationship between the pair has some very highs and lows creating a haze as to whether they are good or bad people. White doesn’t think of his character as being bad but just trying to survive in a new environment the best way he knows how.

Van Patten says, “The first year of college is this chance for everyone to reinvent themselves and find themselves, and I think that’s exactly what they’re doing. They don’t know themselves and I think they feel like they’re finding themselves in each other.

“I definitely root for Lucy. I think under the circumstances she’s had to manipulate and do some crazy things, but I really root for her and I want her to figure herself out.

The cast of “Tell Me Lies” also includes Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, Alicia Crowder.