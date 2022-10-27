The primary concern when an actor takes on a part based on a real person is that their performance shows great respect and reflects as much truth as possible in regards to the subject they are playing. Jessica Chastain faced just such a task when taking on the role of Amy Loughren in the new Netflix feature film “The Good Nurse.”

Loughren was working as a nurse at a medical center in New Jersey two decades ago when Charles Cullen was hired. It was Loughren who first noticed Cullen was acting suspiciously at the same time several suspicious deaths occurred at the facility. It was through Loughren’s work that the police were able to prove Cullen had killed at least 13 patients but that figure could be closer to 400.

The pressure of playing the role in “The Good Nurse” for Chastain was even more intensified because Loughren was on the set during filming.

“I have had the opportunity to play real people but never been witnessed by them as I was doing it. It is very daunting to play someone in a scene of their life as they are watching,” Chastain says. “When I am acting I like to disappear into it and believe it is real and I am going through it.

“I remember on set at one point looking over and seeing her [Loughren] and feeling so much that ‘I am a fraud.’ I went over and gave her a hug. I felt such a responsibility because I wanted her to like what I was doing.”

Chastain’s other concern for playing the role correctly was not just because of her helping stop the murderer but because of her work as a caregiver in general. To make sure the entire medical profession was presented in the most proper way, all of the actors attended a nursing school where they learned everything from the proper way to do chest compressions to administering IVs.

“It was pretty thorough,” Chastain says. “The first day of nursing school we saw a film on the history of nursing.”

“The Good Nurse” is not the first time Chastain has taken on a job portraying a real person. She won a Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role Oscar for her work in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” That role was more about getting the right emotional tone and look for the character than the nuances of playing a real mom and nurse.

After years of working in TV and on stage, Chastain made her film debut at age 31 in “Jolene.” Her other film credits include “Take Shelter,” “The Tree of Life,” “The Martian,” “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Help.” She earned Oscar nominations for those last two films.

If Loughren’s prediction had been correct, Chastain would have never played her in the film. Loughren was not only convinced Chastain would never play her in a movie but also certain there would never be a film made on her story.

“I knew it was a dream and it would never happen but I wanted Jessica Chastain. And people would laugh at me and say there was no way Jessica Chastain would play me in a movie,” Loughren says. “And, here we are. It is a dream come true.”

Eddie Redmayne, who plays Cullen, didn’t have access to the man he was portraying but he did get to go through the classes. He was happy to have the training because he finds such opportunities to be one of the wonderful benefits of being an actor.

Just like Chastain, Redmayne has played roles based on real people before coming to “The Good Nurse.” The most famous is his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything,” a role that won him the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. His other credits range from “The Danish Girl” to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

Playing Cullen for Redmayne started with research that included the book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder by Charles Graeber. The part of Cullen’s story with Loughren is the last third of the book. Redmayne found the rest of the book offered an invaluable insight into Cullen.

Redmayne studied any footage available of Cullen to get an understanding of how he moved. He noticed that Cullen had a way of keeping his head down and lifting his eyes when talking to people.

His last step was to talk with Loughren who told him how Cullen was really two different people – a kind friend and a cold-blooded killer.

“How true and loving their friendship was was important because it was not about finding the serial killer but playing the love and affection,” Redmayne says.