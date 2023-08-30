There are times when movies just don’t live up to their potential. That is the case with “The Good Mother” as it never pulls together some interesting pieces to make a fully functional film.

Hilary Swank plays Marissa Bennings, a journalist in Albany, NY, who has had a series of tragedies in her life. The latest is the death of her son who is gunned down in the street. Through his very pregnant girlfriend, Paige (Olivia Cooke), Bennings learns that her son was involved in drug dealings that cost him his life.

Although Bennings and Paige have never been friendly, the two end up working together to find information related to the murder. The search takes both to some very dark situations.

The first place where “The Good Mother” stumbles is with Swank’s character. The two-time Academy Award winner does her best to make this a three-dimensional character but in the end the lack of originality proves too big a hurdle.

It starts with Swank’s character being a troubled but talented writer for the Albany Times Union newspaper. The film comes on the heels of Swank’s work on the television series “Alaska Daily” where she played a troubled but talented newspaper reporter.

The closeness of the projects creates a sense of this being little more than a rehashed version of the TV show character.

Then there is the failed effort to make Swank’s character a deeply flawed individual. Director/writer Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and co-writer Madison Harrison have Bennings carry around an unlit cigarette that she pretends that she is smoking during times of stress.

It is a wasted gimmick as the biggest problem for the character is her losing battle with alcoholism. She drinks constantly but never to the point of losing control and that makes the entire addiction element flat and useless. Swank has shown over the years a tremendous ability to play broken characters. It was as if the writers wanted her flawed but still saintly enough to save the day.

Miscues with her character is only one problem with the script. It starts with no clear focus on what should be the central theme of the production.

The film begins looking like a tense family drama but then half-heartedly shifts over to a commentary on the drug epidemic. This gives way to a spotlight on the ill-fated newspaper industry and then finishes up as a murder mystery.

When it comes to mysteries, the one in “The Good Mother” would have been solved by Scooby-Doo even if the Scooby Gang was not available. The solution is so obvious by the middle of the production that the only mystery is how the director can keep the attention of the moviegoers.

A good rule for a murder mystery is to establish multiple suspects. When there is only one character who could be the killer, the suspense is gone.

What is left is a series of stupid and laughable moments. The fact that the very pregnant Paige is willing to go into an abandoned house by herself comes across as a nixed plot line from a cheap horror movie. The movie negates the efforts to make Paige an intelligent woman who has been left in a bad situation.

Then there is the effort by Bennings to be a sleuth. It is one thing for her to follow a suspect in her car but once the tracking becomes a foot chase, the scenes are comical. Even the talented Swank can’t make dodging behind concrete pillars look dramatic.

Joris-Peyrafitte gets a few points for shooting the film – originally titled “Mother’s Milk” – in his hometown. There is a broken feeling to the city that makes for a proper background for the story. But, once the focus of the movie becomes the setting, that is proof the acting and story have faded too much.

Even changing the name works against the movie. Numerous variations on the name have been used over the years creating a sense that this is just an older production being re-released. Despite Swank’s character going on a journey to discover the identity of the person who killed her son, this is one mom who doesn’t deserve to be called good.

All the pieces were there to create a good film. It ended up being too much wasted potential to be fully entertaining.

“The Good Mother” opens Aug. 31 in local theaters.

Movie review

The Good Mother

Grade: C-

Cast: Hilary Swank, Olivia Cooke, Jack Reynor, Norm Lewis, Hopper Penn

Director: Miles Joris-Peyrafitte

Rated: NR

Running time: 89 minutes.