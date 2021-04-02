‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ finally opens in theaters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Groundwork for the epic battle between the chest-beating King Kong and the super-lizard Godzilla – that takes place in in “Godzilla vs. Kong” – started in 2017 with “Kong: Skull Island.” It continued to grow two years later with “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” Their showdown is not only finally opening but can be seen in local theaters as restrictions have been eased.

The way the anticipation built over time, a lot more was expected.

Seeing Godzilla and King Kong slug it out like two primordial heavyweights in “Godzilla vs. Kong” produces several rounds of solid action. All of those efforts should have produced a more dramatic product but the action sequences get overshadowed by a clunky screenplay produced by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. Their lack of focus results in multiple storylines that barely touch, a weak super villain and some sequences of extremely poor parental judgment.

Director Adam Wingard (“Blair Witch”) bounces in an out of action sequences. The problem he faces is that the two previous films featured big scenes of mass destruction. His 21st Century take on a city being destroyed by battling monsters is fine but there are no big original moments.

Overall, “Godzilla vs. Kong” is entertaining if you have not set your sites too high. It could have been better. It should have been better. But, that pesky convoluted story just keeps getting in the way of the action.

The one thing Warner Bros. has going for it is timing. “Godzilla vs. Kong” was moved to March 2021 because of the pandemic. Now that theaters are re-opening, this movie does serve as a harmless bit of action fun that will look better on a big screen. If you are still worried about going to a movie theater, “Godzilla vs. Kong” will be on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.