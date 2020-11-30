‘Godmothered’ ends up being a fairy tale of humor

(KGET) — If the bleakness of the world has overpowered your life and all you are looking for in an entertainment option is something that makes you feel happily ever after, then the Disney+ movie “Godmothered” can make your wishes come true. The generally average tale of a Godmother gone rogue does that basically on the energy of Jillian Bell.

This family-friendly holiday film will be available through the streaming service starting Dec. 4.

Bell plays Eleanor, an extremely inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training who may never get her chance to bibbiti, bobbidi or boo. The technology crazy world no longer has a place for those who can turn a pumpkin into a carriage.

What Eleanor lacks in experience she makes up in spunk. She discovers a mislaid letter from Mackenzie, a 10-year-old girl in distress. If Eleanor can give Mackenzie a happy outcome then she might be able to give those running the Godmother program an offer they can’t refuse to keep the program running.

There’s just one problem. The letter was sent 30 years ago and Mackenzie (Isla Fisher) is now a 40-year-old single mom laboring at a struggling television news station in Boston. As if the job wasn’t bad enough to put Mackenzie in a dark place, the death of her husband several years ago has wiped out all of her Christmas spirit.

That’s not going to stop Eleanor from trying to make sure she does everything she can to make sure everyone lives happily ever after. First, Eleanor must navigate her way through a modern world she doesn’t quite understand.

This basic idea is enough to create a marginally fun and slightly warm movie. The problem is the script by Kari Granlund (“Lady and the Tramp”) and Melissa Stack (“The Other Woman”) is structured to create as simple a path as possible from pratfall to pratfall. This doesn’t leave any room for logical thinking.

Suggesting a movie about a Fairy Godmother needs to be logical sounds fanciful but there is a way to deal with what happens when the real and fairytale worlds collide. It was done remarkably well in the 2007 movie “Enchanted” starring Amy Adams. That film found smart ways to show the contrasts in these two worlds that made for a richly fun production.

Granlund and Stack ignore major elements such as having Eleanor adjust to a world that is completely alien with little pause. A character can be determined and afraid at the same time. But, Eleanor has no qualms about climbing into a massive truck despite no horses to pull the odd carriage.

The script writers also rushed to get Mackenzie and her family to accept the Godmother with only slight hesitation. The appearance of a person who can make things appear and disappear with ease would make a normal person concerned.

Such writing gaffes almost can be overlooked because Bell brings so much energy to Eleanor. The comic actor – previously seen in the film “Brittany Runs a Marathon” and the TV series “Eastbound & Down” – plays the role with a childish charm. Bell makes it easy to believe that Eleanor has a big heart.

But, unlike Adams in “Enchanted,” she doesn’t fully commit to this character being a very strange person in a strange land. Adams was able to make her character seem like a lost soul who can’t understand why things in the real world don’t unfold as they do in fairytales.

Bell goes for more of a silly approach that would have worked best if the character was a sidekick. As the central figure, the work is too dependent on silly falls and magical mishaps.

There should have been more to Bell’s character as “Godmothered” was directed by Sharon Maguire. The director showed in her previous work guiding “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “Bridget Jones’s Baby” she knows how to make a character who is out of place fit in perfectly with the story.

It all keeps coming back to the screenplay that is nothing more than a series of comedy bits that have been used in a host of other projects. A little more originality would have helped.

Despite its flaws, “Godmothered” has enough heart to make it enjoyable. It could have been much stronger but in a time of darkness even a faint light shines brighter.

“Godmothered” also stars Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Stephnie Weir.

Movie review

Godmothered

2 1/2 stars

Cast: Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher, Jane Curtin, June Squibb.

Director: Sharon Maguire

Rated: PG

Running time: 110 minutes.