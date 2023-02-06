Gina Rodriguez sees dead people – and writes about them through her character in the new ABC series “Not Dead Yet.” It is based on Alexandra Potter’s book “Confessions of a 40-Something [expletive deleted] Up.” She plays Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single writer who is trying to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago.

The launch doesn’t go exactly as she planned as Serrano lands a job writing obituaries. It seems like a dead-end job but the fact she can talk to the recently dead who were the subject of her obituaries creates some unusual situations.

“Not Dead Yet” makes its debut with a two-episode premiere that is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8 on ABC.

Rodriguez immediately connected with the concept because she has always felt like her own ancestors have been with her on her journey through life. She loved the idea that those who have died can return to offer up knowledge they accumulated during their lifetime.

Ever since her grandmother died during the summer of 2022, Rodriguez has felt her presence. That feeling has intensified as Rodriguez is only days away from giving birth when she meets with TV critics to talk about her new series.

“I had an awesome spiritual baby shower, and my mom was very sad that my grandmother wasn’t there. ‘She’s supposed to be here,’ she kept saying,” Rodriguez says. “And I’m, like, ‘But she is. But she totally is.’ I know that the strength that that woman had towards the end of her life – it was so visible and so commendable.

“You’d ask her, ‘How are you doing, Grandma?’ And she would always say ‘Bastante bien,’ which means ‘I’m doing just fine.’ And now that I’m going into that journey, I’m just going to keep hearing my grandmother, Bastante bien. I can do this. I can do this.’ I have the strength of these women that have come before me.”

The trek Rodriguez has been on in terms of acting went into high gear when she landed the title role in the series “Jane the Virgin.” She earned a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for her work in the series.

Other credits for the Chicago native include “Carmen Sandiego,” “Players,” “Lost Ollie,” “Miss Bala,” “Deepwater Horizon” and “Smallfoot.”

Rodriguez describes being part of “Jane the Virgin” as a very pivotal part of her life.

“It was such a phenomenal character to play, it was so vastly different than myself. I think I got very lucky to play such a kind, loving, always good [character who] did the right thing and was honest. That really helped me in my real-life kind of reflect on how I should be more like Jane,” Rodriguez says. “I would literally say, ‘I should probably be a little more like Jane.’

“But the good thing about that is I would go out into the world, and all of the beautiful viewers of Jane would be so loving and treat me like I was Jane.”

She is equally as excited to take on her new role because the obituary writer is such a flawed character. That gives her a lot of room for the character to grow.

Rodriguez stresses she wasn’t planning on getting pregnant before being cast in “Not Dead Yet.” She praises the producers for helping her deal with the pregnancy while continuing to work.

That often meant being a little creative using a plant or refrigerator door to hide the pregnancy.

“I thought [with] each stage, I felt like, ‘Oh, my God. It’s so big. I can’t imagine hiding it. How are we going to hide it now?’ I look back on that baby bump, and I was, like, ‘That was nothing’. I was so afraid,” Rodriguez says.

She expressed her fears to executive producer Dean Holland who told Rodriguez that her pregnancy was a miracle and to stop worrying, they would figure out the best way to handle the filming.

On the last day of production, after the last shot, the assistant director said, “And that’s a wrap on Gina. And that’s a wrap on the baby.” That was because the baby had become such a huge part of every day of production.

Rodriguez also praises the cast and crew for being so protective and supportive of her. Along with Rodriguez, the cast of “Not Dead Yet” includes: Hannah Simone as Sam; Lauren Ash as Lexi; Rick Glassman as Edward; Josh Banday as Dennis; and Angela Gibbs as Cricket.

Some of those playing the ghostly visitors will be Ed Begley Jr., Mo Collins, Deborah S. Craig, Telma Hopkins, Don Lake, Rhea Perlman, Paula Pell, Tony Plana, Brittany Snow and Julia Sweeney.