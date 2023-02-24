Executives with the Lifetime cable channel had repeatedly tried to talk Gina Gershon into directing a film for the company. The actress wanted to direct but she was certain it would be a quirky project that she found on her own.

That changed when Lifetime pitched her the script for “12 Desperate Hours.” The film, which debuts at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 on the cable channel, is adapted from Ann Rule’s “Last Chance, Last Dance” true crime collection.

Val (Samantha Mathis) is a mother who finds herself and her young children held hostage by Denny (Harrison Thomas) when he forces his way into her house after committing murder earlier that day. In order to save them and her husband, Mark (David Conrad), Val offers to drive Denny wherever he wants and becomes his unwilling accomplice as he goes on a rampage of destruction.

Gershon never anticipated the difficulties she would face while shooting the movie in West Virginia. The abbreviated shooting schedule was delayed by multiple problems with the electrical grid and when Thomas broke his foot.

“It was a very, very challenging schedule. Basically, 12 desperate hours a day,” Gershon said. “Being an actress helped me at the very beginning because I know good acting when I see it. I was very lucky to have the cast that I got.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t have been able to get through the days if everyone wasn’t as good as they were. Communication was the key because of the short schedule.”

Conrad says Gershon would subliminally direct the actors. As soon as she would walk toward him, he could tell by the look in her eyes and the tilt of her head she wanted something different.

Gerson praises both Mathis and Thomas for turning in such strong performances under the tight restrictions. A few years ago, Gershon would have never been able to cast Mathis as she mainly was courted by the film industry with projects such as “Mario Bros.,” “Broken Arrow” and “The American President.”

Mathis has seen a shift in the entertainment world in recent years and she has been working in TV projects from “Billions” to this Lifetime movie.

“It is interesting as to how the landscape of the media has changed so dramatically in the last 10 years. There is just so much more opportunity for women to have meaty roles than there are in feature films,” Mathis says. “A lot of movies being made now are in the Marvel Universe so I just think there is more opportunity for nuanced character work in television.

“Who would have thought that in the 1990s when it was the complete opposite? Now it is all about great television work and that is where I am being given the most opportunities.”

The most intriguing part of her character was the transformation that goes on during the 12 hours. She saw Val as a woman who would do anything to protect the people she loves. At the same time, she saw how her character began to empathize a little with her captor.

Mathis quickly points out that holding a gun to a woman’s head or shooting people because your girlfriend is not responding to your phone calls is not the right way to go about it. Her character begins to understand those actions a little as she hears about how Denny had been treated poorly all his life and never understood him.

“At the end of the day, he’s done a bad thing,” Mathis says.

Thomas is the one who gets to play the character doing all the bad things. This is not the first time he has played a role like this and he’s not sure why he gets cast to play such demented parts.

He doesn’t think he particularly looks mean or evil but realizes there is something about his face that keeps drawing him into those parts. The trick is learning how to deal with such dark characters.

“You have to find ways into yourself that are very delicate and fragile because I, myself, would never be mean to anybody. I am very much a pacifist. So I have to find situations where I would become that angry,” Thomas says. “It is a lot of getting my brain to get into that gear. I think everybody has something they will fight for. So If I can find that and make it relate to the character then I can trick everybody and make them think I am mean.”

Gershon was happy that Mathis could bring such compassion to the role and Thomas could make the character very believable. She says there are different kinds of people in the world – some who would do evil and others who would not. And it was all done on a very tight schedule.