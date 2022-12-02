The first season of the funniest comedy on network television tops this week’s new entertainment options.

“Ghosts” Grade A: Rose McIver spent five seasons dealing with all the ups and downs of being one of the living dead with her series “iZombie.” Her new show, the CBS comedy “Ghosts,” has her among the living but she’s again working in a very supernatural world. And, like “iZombie,” her new job comes with a lot of dark humor.

In the first season of the series that is now available in a DVD set, McIver plays Samantha who, with Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), an up-and-coming chef, moves from the city to a huge rundown country estate they inherited. They want to turn it into a bed & breakfast but that proves upsetting for the spirits of deceased residents who now call it home.

The series is adapted from the BBC One 2019 series of the same name.

A freak accident leaves Samantha with the ability to see the ghosts in her new home. The close-knit, eclectic group she deals with includes: a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer (Danielle Pinnock); a pompous 1700’s Militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones); a ‘60s hippie fond of hallucinogens (Sheila Carrasco); an overly upbeat ‘80s scout troop leader (Richie Moriarty); a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009 (Devon Chandler Long); a slick ‘90s finance bro (Asher Grodman); a sarcastic and witty Native from the 1500s (Román Zaragoza); and a society woman and wife of an 1800’s robber baron who is Samantha’s ancestor (Rebecca Wisocky).

Once the ghosts realize that someone can hear and see them, they go from trying to stop the renovations and begin pressing Samantha to give them a connection to the living world that they never had.

The series starts with a solid center because of the work by McIver. It gets better with each of the spirited characters who bring a different kind of humor to each episode.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Nov. 29

“Origins of Hip-Hop”: The 8-part docuseries delves into the stories of some of hip-hop’s most celebrated and groundbreaking artists in their own words.

“Riverdale: Season 6”: The latest season of the quirky CW Network series based on Archie Comics is now available.

“The Offer”: Short-run series looks at the making of the feature film “The Godfather.”

“Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon”: The fantasy movie adventure tells the story of a young heroine and her journey to save the endangered Amazon rainforest.

“Westworld: The Complete Fourth Season”: The fourth season picks up more than seven years after the protracted war between A.I. hosts and sentient humans. Humanity is finally free. Or so it seems. This is the last season of the HBO series.

“Emergency Declaration”: A pilot calls for an unconditional landing when his plane faces a major disaster.

“The Flight Attendant: The Complete Season 1 & 2”: Kaley Cuoco stars in this series that shows how an entire life can change in one night.

“Summertime Dropouts”: An old crush could mean problems for one group at a battle of the bands.

Available through digital platforms

“Please Baby Please”: The calm life a couple have been living is shaken by a bizarre discovery.