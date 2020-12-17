Gerard Butler shows strength, sensitivity in ‘Greenland’

(KGET) — The traditional way of presenting a film or TV series dealing with an apocalyptic event is to focus on the aftermath. This approach allows for numerous opportunities to explore the fight for survival and ponder big questions about how mankind reached such a degree of disaster.

In the case of “Greenland,” the Earth-changing event is as big as any presented in recent years. The big difference – and the major plus of the production – is that director Ric Roman Waugh (“Angel Has Fallen”) and screenwriter Chris Sparling (“The Sea of Trees”) have turned their attention to what happens before life in the aftermath begins.

Waugh sends waves of humanity crashing into equally powerful waves of inhumanity to create a film that thrives on dramatic tension without sacrificing action. The emphasis on people rather than the event makes this one of the best efforts in this very popular genre.

John Garrity (Gerard Butler) is living a rather normal life. The structural engineer is estranged from his wife, Allison (Morena Baccarin), but is still loved by his son. Their biggest problem at the moment is running low on supplies for a gathering.

That changes when fragments of a comet begin to pepper Earth. Larger pieces are wiping out entire cities and the biggest chunk is yet to come.

Garrity and his family are selected to be part of a group that will be taken to an undisclosed location that will keep them safe. Their only problem is getting to the underground haven in Greenland.

Because “Greenland” deals with the very human elements of an apocalyptic event, the casting of Butler and Baccarin was the make-or-break part of the process. They had to come across both as parents who look typical enough that viewers would easily relate to them. They also had to come across as strong enough to survive multiple ordeals.

Both actors come to the project with credits that show they can handle the two aspects of these characters. Butler has a host of tough guy parts from “300” to “Olympus Has Fallen” to his credit. He’s also shown his sensitive side in a project like “P.S. I Love You.”

Both elements come crashing together when his character is forced into one very emotional life-or-death situation. The scene isn’t played to show well-choreographed fight movements but is presented in the kind of clunky style with which an average person would face such a challenge.

And, that moment is sold beautifully in the way Butler plays the scene. It is a blend of horror and acceptance as both his humanity and inhumanity come to the surface. It’s this kind of work that helps elevate “Greenland” above the standard disaster film.

Butler’s not alone as Baccarin shows both the kind of toughness and tenderness she displayed in “Gotham.” She plays Allison as a mother who is ferocious enough to fight for her child but also tender enough to beg for his protection.

These two performances stand out but the movie is loaded with the kind of moments that don’t tend to show up in this type of film. Sparling’s script has room to show that even in the face of doom, there are people willing to sacrifice to help others.

Waugh has created a very different version of a growingly familiar apocalypse now genre while at the same time never overlooking the importance of action sequences to such an offering. The director has a very long career doing stunts and he brings that expertise to staging teeth-jarring action moments.

The combination of a very relatable story with strong performances accented by top-notch action makes “Greenland” a safe haven for the growing list of generally mediocre end-of-the-world films.

The theatrical release of “Greenland” was stalled because of the pandemic. It will be available through digital platforms such as Video on Demand starting Dec. 18.

Movie review

“Greenland”

3 stars

Cast: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd, Theodore Scott Glenn, David Denman, Hope Davis, Andrew Bachelor, Joshua Mikel.

Director: Ric Roman Waugh

Rated: PG-13 for intense sequences of disaster action, some violence, bloody images and brief strong language.

Running time: 119 minutes.