BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – George Clooney’s work with ‘Midnight Sky’ out of this world.

If you want to see one of the leading contenders to win the Best Picture Oscar this year then you need to be a Netflix subscriber. The emotionally powerful and visually addictive “The Midnight Sky” is available through the streaming service starting Dec. 23.

George Clooney ended his short hiatus from acting in a big way that gives him a great chance to pick up an Oscar nomination for acting and one for directing.

The inspiration for “The Midnight Sky” is the 2017 book Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton. The adaptation of the book unfolds in a near-future world where a generally unexplained event is wiping out all life on Earth.

Clooney plays Augustine, a lonely scientist in the Arctic who stays at his post as the world is coming to an end. He keeps working to find a way to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home after their mission to find out if there is a suitable place to live on one of the moons of Jupiter.

Augustine must do this while protecting a young girl who he discovered at the Artic research center after all others had left the facility.

Clooney provides winning efforts both as an actor and director. On the acting side, he manages to make Augustine a strong but flawed individual searching for a little redemption in his life.

It’s through his eyes that the big question about whether or not mankind is worth saving is played out. And it is played out with style, grace and emotional power.

Clooney’s created a film that weaves together 2 very different storylines into a cohesive production. The cold starkness of space and the Arctic provide stunning similar and contrasting backdrops.

It all comes together to make “The Midnight Sky” one of the best films of the year.