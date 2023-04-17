In the opening three months of 1963, there were seven daytime dramas – known as soap operas at that time – on the air. The programming originally designed to sell laundry products to housewives was popular on CBS and NBC.

ABC would not launch a daytime drama until April 1 when “General Hospital” would finally debut. In the 60 years since then, numerous daytime dramas have come and gone but “General Hospital” continues. It has become the longest-running scripted show currently in production on American television with more than 15,200 episodes having aired.

“General Hospital” has been a major part of daytime programming over the years picking up more than 350 nominations for Daytime Emmy Awards. In 2022, “General Hospital” won five Daytime Emmy Awards including the Outstanding Drama Series, marking the show’s 15th win for this honor as well as the record for most wins in the category.

Longtime cast members Genie Francis and Anthony Geary have accounted for 22 of the Daytime Emmy nominations. They were also at the center of one of the biggest events ever held on daytime television.

The marriage of their characters – Luke and Laura – in 1981 drew an audience of 40 million viewers. To put that into perspective, the top-rated network TV show on April 14 was the CBS drama “Blue Bloods.” It attracted just over 3.2 million viewers.

To this day, Francis still has trouble fully understating how big a deal that daytime wedding was in terms of television history.

“At the time, I knew it was popular, but I never dreamed that we would be celebrating the 60th and still talking about that moment,” Francis says. “I think of what an uncomfortable day that was to shoot in super-spiked high heels, sinking in the mud.

“I have got that headdress on and it was sticking in my head. I was not allowed to sit down because you couldn’t wrinkle that dress. And that was very, very physically uncomfortable, and everybody was super tense because it was such a big deal.”

It has been more than 40 years since the wedding and Francis has been on and off the series during that time. She’s currently part of the events that unfold in Port Charles along with Maurice Benard, Finola Hughes, Kristina Wagner, Nancy Lee Grahn, Rebecca Herbst, Kelly Monaco, Laura Wright, Kirsten Storms, Dominic Zamprogna, Maura West, Chad Duell, Roger Howarth, Donnell Turner, Michael Easton, Eden McCoy, Cynthia Watros, Josh Swickard, Katelyn MacMullen, Sofia Mattsson, Amanda Setton, Brook Kerr, Nicholas Chavez, Avery Kristen Pohl, Cameron Mathison, Charles Shaughnessy, Tajh Bellow, Tanisha Harper, Tabyana Ali, Robert Gossett, Josh Kelly, Gregory Harrison and Evan Hofer.

There is a long list of actors who got their start working on “General Hospital.” That includes Demi Moore, John Stamos, Jack Wagner, Mark Hamill, Rick Springfield, Ricky Martin, Amber Tamblin, Emma Samms, Kimberly McCullough, Jonathan Jackson and Richard Dean Anderson.

All these actors have helped tell important stories as “General Hospital” episodes have tackled major issues over the years. Storylines have dealt with: HIV/AIDS; tolerance and understanding for the gay, lesbian and transgender community; bipolar disorder, spousal abuse, sexual assault, workplace sexual harassment in the #MeToo era; civil rights; and Alzheimer.

Donnell Turner – who has been a part of the “General Hospital” cast since 2015 – wanted to be a part of the daytime drama because he considered the daytime drama to be such a strongly written program.

“I watched the show as a kid, and it’s amazing to be a part of the show. And the writing, it’s relentless in its pursuit of excellence, and so to be a part of something like that is pretty amazing, especially growing up watching it,” Turner says.

Part of the strength in the writing comes from how the actors have been able to provide input. Kristina Wagner is proud to have been part of a storyline that dealt with the trade of African elephant ivory.

Writing a daytime drama is no easy feat because there must be 250 episodes produced every year. Leading the writing charge now are co-head writers Dan O’Connor and Chris Van Etten.

O’Connor credits the love every member of the writing team has for the show for making the show work. The fact “General Hospital” has been on the air for six decades means the writers grew up watching the daytime drama. O’Connor often finds it difficult to believe he is getting to write for certain characters.

Van Etten says it all comes down to pushing to remain relevant.

“We’re always consuming news, other forms of media, and doing our best to keep our finger on the pulse so that the cast have the opportunity to portray stories that meet the audience where they live,” Van Etten says.

It is a process that has kept “General Hospital” going since 1963.